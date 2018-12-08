Menu
(L-R) Erin Lockwood (mentor), Jade and Ali Davis, Bluey Harris, Meg O'Brien, Roz Finnegan, Emma Harkin, Melinda McCleod (Mentor)
Cycling & MTB

Rockhampton BMX Club supports women at coaching clinic

Steph Allen
by
8th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
BMX: Rockhampton BMX Club is supporting its women and proving that they can keep up with - or even runs laps around - the boys.

On December 1, the club attended a coaching clinic hosted by Sarina BMX Club, to celebrate women in sport and provide a supportive platform for fellow riders to encourage and mentor one another.

"It was all about women in sport,” Rockhampton BMX Club's Roz Finnegan said.

"It was also to provide a place for women to connect with each other since our clubs are so far apart.

"We were all mentored by Melinda McCleod, Erin Lockwodd and Aislynn Weber, who all have years of riding and coaching experience.

"From racing on the professional circuit in the United States of America to racing in the Olympics, representing Australia.”

Riders and coaches from Rockhampton, Townsville, Moranbah and Sarina participated in the coaching session, under the guidance of Erin Lockwood, Melinda McLeod and Michelle Darker.

The Rockhampton riders ranged from 14 years of age to 49 years, with various levels of experience and riders from all walks of life tackling the tracks and braving the scorching heat.

"All three regular Rocky Club coaches attended, gaining a wealth of information to be used in the training programs being created for 2019,” Finnegan said.

Finnegan said the sharing of information, tips and stories about life in the sport of BMX would benefit the club members, now and in the future.

"I know we were all very grateful and really enjoyed the experience,” she said.

"Thank you to Sarina BMX club for being such wonderful hosts.”

