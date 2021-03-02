Rockhampton bookkeeper jailed for fraud

A Rockhampton bookkeeper is now serving time at a Queensland prison after she was found guilty of fraud.

Deanne Davis was sentenced to three years and six months prison by Judge Jeff Clarke.

She was ordered to serve 12 months in prison with an operational period of four years.

In the Rockhampton District Court on December 9, she was found guilty of one count of fraud.

The fraud was conducted during her time working at Mango 4, trading as CQ Business Solutions, which is now in liquidation.

Ms Davis is serving her time at the Southern Queensland Correctional Centre, located between Toowoomba and Ipswich.

The 300-bed high security prison was opened in 2012 and is Queensland’s newest prison.