Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Credit card security
Credit card security
Crime

Rockhampton bookkeeper jailed for fraud

Vanessa Jarrett
2nd Mar 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Rockhampton bookkeeper is now serving time at a Queensland prison after she was found guilty of fraud.

Deanne Davis was sentenced to three years and six months prison by Judge Jeff Clarke.

She was ordered to serve 12 months in prison with an operational period of four years.

In the Rockhampton District Court on December 9, she was found guilty of one count of fraud.

The fraud was conducted during her time working at Mango 4, trading as CQ Business Solutions, which is now in liquidation.

Ms Davis is serving her time at the Southern Queensland Correctional Centre, located between Toowoomba and Ipswich.

The 300-bed high security prison was opened in 2012 and is Queensland’s newest prison.

business fraud deanne davis fraud case fraud trial judge jeff clarke rockhampton court rockhampton district court southern queensland correctional centre
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Councillors to vote on GKI infrastructure plans

        Premium Content Councillors to vote on GKI infrastructure plans

        Rural Altum construction director Rob McCready was in Rockhampton on Monday to promote his priorities.

        Get scripts, chemist supplies delivered with new app

        Premium Content Get scripts, chemist supplies delivered with new app

        Health The scripts are filled by a qualified pharmacist and delivered on the same day.

        Oz Day ‘joyride’ costs disqualified driver

        Premium Content Oz Day ‘joyride’ costs disqualified driver

        News Tyler Worley fronted a Yeppoon court for the second time in a matter of weeks.

        Knife allegedly held to victim’s throat in horrific break-in

        Premium Content Knife allegedly held to victim’s throat in horrific break-in

        Crime Police are appealing for information after a home in North Rockhampton was...