Rockhampton Botanic Gardens’ 150th celebrations postponed

THE 150th celebrations of the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens planned for tomorrow have been postponed due to forecast wet weather.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said the new date for the celebration will be announced in coming weeks.

“Tempting as it is for us to continue with plans for Saturday (to really tempt the weather gods) – we have decided that it’s probably best to defer the celebrations,” she said.

“This is a small price to pay for the wonderful rain that our Region is receiving at the moment.

“We’re currently looking at alternatives dates for the celebration, so keep an ear out for an announcement soon.”

Lastly, tonight’s Rivernites event on Rockhampton’s Riverside Precinct in Quay St has also been cancelled.