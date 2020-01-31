Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
DAY OUT: Josh Gibbins, supervisor for facilities and maintenance, and Michael Elgey, curator of Kershaw and Rockhampton Botanic Gardens, put the finishing touches on the Finch House ahead of this weekend’s festivities. Picture: Jann Houley
DAY OUT: Josh Gibbins, supervisor for facilities and maintenance, and Michael Elgey, curator of Kershaw and Rockhampton Botanic Gardens, put the finishing touches on the Finch House ahead of this weekend’s festivities. Picture: Jann Houley
Whats On

Rockhampton Botanic Gardens celebrates 150 years

Kaitlyn Smith
31st Jan 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THOSE eager to spend this weekend outdoors now have the perfect excuse, with news that is sure to delight many a greenthumb.

Rockhampton Botanic Gardens’ 150-year celebration is set to take place this coming Saturday, following the postponement of its original date on January 18 due to forecast wet weather.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said the revised date would bring with it a fantastic day in the Gardens for everyone involved.

Festivities will begin on a tasty note, with a large picnic and some classic Aussie snacks including scones, piklets and lamingtons planned to welcome attendees.

Families will also be treated to an array of activities throughout the day, finishing off with an evening screening of Peter Rabbit and live entertainment from CQ Pipes and Drums and the Capricornia Silver Band.

“It’s set to be a great community celebration, and a lovely opportunity to enjoy our wonderful, heritage-listed Botanic Gardens,” Cr Strelow said.

“We’ll have everything from picnic foods and fun games to a movie screening on offer at this free community event.

“An added bonus of the wonderful rain we’ve received recently is that the ­Botanic Gardens will be looking even more lovely and green than usual for the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens 150 years celebration.”

EVENT DETAILS

When: Saturday 3-8.30pm

Where: Botanic Gardens

Cost: Free

celebrations community events community gardens entertainment venue family day out rockhampton botanic gardens what's on rockhampton
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Revealed: The Rocky Ring Road map you need to see

        premium_icon Revealed: The Rocky Ring Road map you need to see

        News Despite no visible bulldozers, the $1 billion project is moving forward with steady work behind the scenes.

        Victim too scared to report partner’s DV order breaches

        premium_icon Victim too scared to report partner’s DV order breaches

        News Man went straight to the home after no contact order

        Building boom: Millions for CQ manufacturers

        premium_icon Building boom: Millions for CQ manufacturers

        Business “This funding will give our manufacturers a big leg up when it comes to evolving...

        Touching honour for adored Gracemere couple

        premium_icon Touching honour for adored Gracemere couple

        Community “The recognition for my wife is just wonderful, she really deserves it.”