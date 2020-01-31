Rockhampton Botanic Gardens celebrates 150 years

DAY OUT: Josh Gibbins, supervisor for facilities and maintenance, and Michael Elgey, curator of Kershaw and Rockhampton Botanic Gardens, put the finishing touches on the Finch House ahead of this weekend’s festivities. Picture: Jann Houley

THOSE eager to spend this weekend outdoors now have the perfect excuse, with news that is sure to delight many a greenthumb.

Rockhampton Botanic Gardens’ 150-year celebration is set to take place this coming Saturday, following the postponement of its original date on January 18 due to forecast wet weather.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow said the revised date would bring with it a fantastic day in the Gardens for everyone involved.

Festivities will begin on a tasty note, with a large picnic and some classic Aussie snacks including scones, piklets and lamingtons planned to welcome attendees.

Families will also be treated to an array of activities throughout the day, finishing off with an evening screening of Peter Rabbit and live entertainment from CQ Pipes and Drums and the Capricornia Silver Band.

“It’s set to be a great community celebration, and a lovely opportunity to enjoy our wonderful, heritage-listed Botanic Gardens,” Cr Strelow said.

“We’ll have everything from picnic foods and fun games to a movie screening on offer at this free community event.

“An added bonus of the wonderful rain we’ve received recently is that the ­Botanic Gardens will be looking even more lovely and green than usual for the Rockhampton Botanic Gardens 150 years celebration.”

EVENT DETAILS

When: Saturday 3-8.30pm

Where: Botanic Gardens

Cost: Free