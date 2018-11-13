Rockhampton Bowls Club named club of the year

BOWLS: Rockhampton Bowls Club has been named the 2018 Australian Bowls Club of the Year.

The prestigious national win came after the club was runner-up last year to Victoria's Torquay Bowls Club.

"Everyone was pleased. We were all quite thrilled really,” the club's secretary of men's bowls, Phil Robinson, said.

"We've basically gone from strength to strength and even have a few new members this year.

"The win came because of our community involvement mostly, more than the bowls side of things.”

A large part of their qualification for the award came from a nationally accredited tournament with a short, fast-paced style of bowls, Jack Attack.

"We held the Jack Attack tournament at our club with a six-week tournament throughout the year,” Robinson said.

"We held the final of it here with 10 clubs from around the area involved in the knock-out competition.

"It's about getting people used to a new form of bowls.

"We were the winners of the final, I played in that here, and when we went to play in Mackay the winner was Diggers, who won by three extra ends.”

On top of a whirlwind year, the club also came first and second in the Rockhampton Regional Council Mayoral Trophy Mixed Fours on Saturday.

Fourteen teams from Rockhampton and Yeppoon competed in three "very close” 16-end games, with Rockhampton Bowls Club coming out on top.

The winning team consisted of Joy Burke, Stan Munro and Debbie Simpson, with Peter Pidcock as skip.

The runner-up team included fellow Rockhampton Bowls Club members, Hazel Johnson, Alan Liddell, Joy Liddell and Andy Johnson as skip.

"The winning team had an odd number at one stage within the arranging,” Robinson said. "Peter will always fill-in. The team was made of fill-ins and they won.

"They're great players and Joy was a club champion.”

No team won all their three games, with each team winning their first two games and drawing their third.

Next year Rockhampton Bowls Club will continue its Jack Attack tournament, with the first round kicking off again in April.