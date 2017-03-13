Rockhampton business goes into voluntary administration

Rockhampton's Bridge Motor Inn has a 'closed for renovation' sign in the window.

A MEETING for creditors will be held next week after a Rockhampton business went into voluntary administration.

Brisbane-based company McLeod & Partners was appointed voluntary administrator for KT Gold Pty Ltd, formerly trading as Bridge Motor Inn, on March 9.

Rockhampton's Bridge Motor Inn has a 'closed for renovation' sign in the window.

A "closed for renovation" sign currently hangs in the front window of the Bolsover St business.

READ: Former mayoral candidate forced into involuntary administration.

READ: Rocky home builder falls victim to tough times.

READ: Administrators announce plan to save Stockland stores.

READ: How much money the troubled CQ Leagues Club owes.

Phone calls today and on Friday to the motel by The Morning Bulletin have gone unanswered.

Earlier today, Jonathan Paul McLeod, of McLeod & Partners, confirmed he had been appointed voluntary administrator.

"I am currently investigating the company's affairs and accordingly, cannot confirm what services the company provided to 'Bridge Motor Inn' at this juncture," Mr McLeod said.

"A Queensland Property Search indicates that KT Gold Pty Ltd does not own any real property.

Rockhampton's Bridge Motor Inn has a 'closed for renovation' sign in the window.

"At this juncture I have not been provided with any information regarding staff employed by the company."

He said a report would be prepared for a creditors meeting on Tuesday, March 21 at 10am.

The business is the latest to go into administration/liquidation in Rockhampton in recent times. Others include: