Rockhampton business success: 10 years on and a new office

Angelo Conway at the new office on Bolsover St for his business, Conway Creative. Photo by Orin Lucke, Blink Photography.

Fresh from celebrating the major milestone of marking 10 years in business, Rockhampton company Creative Conway has just hit another goal – moving out of the home office into a CBD space.

Angelo Conway heads up the graphic design studio which specialises in any type of graphic design from branding, website design and development, signage design and printing.

“Anything that can be designed, we do it,” he said.

Angelo started the business in 2010 as he didn’t like the idea of working for other people.

“I thought if I was going to go do something I was going to do it myself … It was always my goal,” he said.

He started the business on his own and now employs two other graphic designers.

“It was just me 10 years ago, it was just building it slowly … a natural progression of building the business from the ground up,” he said.

Looking back over the 10 years, Angelo said a key to success was constantly adapting and evolving to what the clients needs were.

“Keeping up with the latest trends, what is fashionable at the time,” he said.

“I think design principles are universal and they will stand the test of time.”

Keeping up with technology has also been crucial as it has advanced rapidly.

“The proliferation of mobile phones, when I first started we only designed for one screen and no one was really using their mobile phones a lot for internet, it’s only been in the last five years,” Angelo said.

During the decade there have also been some highlights, some of which were recently during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Working with the Capricorn Food and Wine Festival as design partners to help get the event off the ground in challenging times stands out for Angelo, along with rebranding The Village Festival.

Angelo was also grateful to his faithful clients, some of whom have been with him since the beginning.

“I have been really lucky over the last 10 years I have actually kept majority of clients,” he said.

“Rockhampton Leagues Club, Mr Real Estate, Boodles Meats, The Great Western before they closed … really great long-term clients.”

The business now has a new home at shop 11/163 Bolsover St, near the Commonwealth Bank.

“It’s really refreshing, it was a move we had been looking to do for a while, it was just finding the right location and we found this really nice space,” he said.

“It’s really opened up the next step in our business.”