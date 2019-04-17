Rockhampton businessman utilises Quay Lane to his advantage

SCOTT Conaghan is one man who has turned Quay Lane into a blessing for his business.

Mr Conaghan said being located off the laneway has been incredible for his business as it has increased the privacy for his clientele.

"They feel safe here and are never worried about people intruding on their time,” he said.

"It's good, it's really good.”

He said he encourages other businesses to take advantage of what Rockhampton's laneways have to offer.

"We have utilised the laneway because it offers privacy and is quiet,” he said.

"There is not a lot of traffic here, so it just works well for us.

"People seem to be down on the CBD but we make do.”

Mr Conaghan is the owner of Physical Kaos Personal Training, which is located at the rear of his other business, Peter Conaghan Electrical, at 217 East St.

It's working for Scott and his clients. Aden Stokes

He said he opened his business in 2015 after having a number of women approach him and ask to train with him.

"I set up the gym to train people who wanted something a bit more private, somewhere they would feel safe and not be judged,” Mr Conaghan said.

"The girls enjoy themselves, they laugh, they swear, they carry on but they do it and they enjoy it.

"We are a friendly, welcoming group of people. Everyone is here to enjoy themselves, have some fun and hopefully get some results as well.

"And while it started off for women, I have kids and a few men now too - everyone is welcome.”

Mr Conaghan describes Physical Kaos as a modern gym with a rustic feel.

The gym is set up with modern equipment, as well as garden beds and plants out front on Quay Lane, a stunning neon sign and superhero boards on the ceiling with the names of everyone who has attended a session.

Mr Conaghan said he has trained people from all walks of life and with all shapes and sizes. He has also trained a number of sporting teams.

Physical Kaos Personal Training runs weekly group classes for up to 20 people. These sessions only cost $5 and run from 4.30-5.30pm Monday, Wednesday, Friday and sometimes Saturday morning depending on interest.

Private personal training sessions and private group training for up to 20 people is also available. Prices and times are negotiable.

Interested in Physical Kaos?

Physical Kaos offers private, personal training sessions, weekly group training classes ($5 per person) and private group training. For more information and to express your interest, see the Physical Kaos Facebook page or call Scott Conaghan on 0419632346.