Rockhampton candidates debate set to ignite passions at CQU

CQ DEBATE: Passions will be running high as the Rockhampton candidates clash over the big issues for the region.

THE election campaign has been a tumultuous affair so far and things are set to get even more fiery at the candidates debate tomorrow at CQUniversity.

Rockhampton's election candidates are set to be locked in a room and bombarded with questions from The Morning Bulletin readers (plus a couple of our own) as we put the political aspirants through their paces negotiating their way through the tough issues confronting Central Queensland.

The debate to end all debates will featuring a field of political rookies and one veteran.

Labor's Barry O'Rourke, LNP's Douglas Rodgers, Independent Margaret Strelow and One Nation's Wade Rothery have agreed to have their views examined under the microscope with the Greens candidate Kate Giamarelos withdrawing due to other commitments.

The Morning Bulletin will give each of the candidates the opportunity to introduced themselves, highlight what they stand for before being asked five set questions, an individual candidate question before the floor is opened up to questions from the public.

Curious people with burning questions they would love to have answered by the candidates are encouraged to attend CQUniversity Building 5/G.02 . Doors open 5.30am, 6pm till 8pm.

The Morning Bulletin will also be live streaming the event on their Facebook page.

See below for some of our reader's questions for the candidates:

Bren Wenton: In 2007 my electricity bill was $140 it is now $420 so is it going to keep going up or will it come down??? Bren also wants to know will Labor's 50% renewable energy target put up his power prices? Can they prove their claims or is it guesswork?

Darren Bailey: Rookwood Weir.. Thousands Spent On Surveys, it has Approvals And Funding.. So What is The Hold Up?? Where do candidates stand this issue and do you believe the forecast for 2100 jobs that will be generated in 10 years and can you back that up with any evidence?

Chris McJannett : without using the words "no forced redundancies", will you commit to no public service job cuts in our region if you are elected?

Bren Wenton: Will Labor enter into Government with the Greens who want to close down coal mines and kill off Aussie jobs?

Trevor Scrimshaw: Will Labor or LNP be part of a minority government with One Nation. Will Labor stop dithering on Adani? Is it right for the residents to have to pay millions for an Adani airport?

Sandra Atfield: The PTSS is there any chance of an increase in the accommodation payments? As motels near hospitals in Brisbane are charging more the $120 p/n. As a transplant reciepant I have to go and see specialists 3 monthly the costs are getting out of hand. Heart / Lung / Kidney

Darren Bailey: How To Bring Other Power Providers To The Area And Break The Current 1 Company Monopoly? Beginning Serious Planning Studies For A Third Bridge? G.K.I. Future,. And The Standoff With Tower Holdings? Plans for creating jobs in this region? Plans for old Q.R rail depot?

Zara-Lee Goodson: weir, dam, highway, mainroads gracemear highschool' hospital car park 3rd bridge Great Kepple and all other resort Islands beach front...

Heather Morierask: why did our former mayor suport labour but now shes go ing it alone is rubbishing them

Andrea Santana: Ask them all when are we going to get other power companies to create some competition in our region like most other regions have?

Lex Hughes: How is it cheaper to rebuild sections of the Bruce Highway south of Rockhampton more than here times than to build the highway correctly the first time. Is this how the use of private contractors to build roads saves my money. Why leave speed restriction signs in place on the Bruce Highway when no roadwork is happening and the highway carriageway is not compromised.

Ken McCrory: Would all candidates advise what they know about the Great Artesian Basin. Do any of them understand what towns, communities and industries rely on this water table. Do any of them realise that this water table will become depleted and contaminated by Adani mining and this will result in the loss of not only our communities but will be the end of the agriculture industry and there will may more jobs lost than the projected figure of what will supposedly be created. It is also the misappropriation of RRC rate payers money for any monetary contribution to be spent on this project.

Daniel: Will you if elected fast track the introduction of medical cannabis and fast track the abilities of production nurseries to grow the cannabis imported from Canada. And will you push to fast track other industries that use cannabis such as cloths and products for the building industry.

Daniel Orem: With Adani now trying to partner with the Chinese government for financial support what steps will you take to secure any land holdings or infrastructure from being owned by the Chinese as any part of their deal with Adani or the collapse of the mine. Will you make sure that Adani water deal with the government is changed so they are treated like all Australians and there is no free water. Will you change legislation to stop councils using Rate payers moneys to support Adani without the approval of the rate payers.