Rockhampton celebrates 80 years of Qantas

One of the passengers was Rockhampton-born George Coar who managed the Longreach Motor Company and the pilot was Alf Ashley.

THIS week marks 80 years since Qantas made its inaugural flight to Rockhampton.

The service departed from Longreach on March 5, 1937 operated by a twin-engine de Havilland DH90 Dragonfly.

Once a week, the service flew via Barcaldine, Blackall, Tambo and Springsure and cost £6.5 shillings one way, or £11.5 shillings return.

At the time, Qantas was proud to share news that "The Dragonfly is capable of an easy 125 miles an hour, which will bring Longreach within four hours of Rockhampton”.

Eight decades later, QantasLink customers enjoy regular services with more than 50 return services per week from Rockhampton to Brisbane and Mackay operated by the airline's Q400 aircraft, with connections to Qantas' extensive domestic and international networks.

As the world's oldest continually operating airline Qantas celebrated its 95th birthday in late 2015, marking the start of domestic flights in Australia 15 years before it started flying internationally.