Rockhampton childcare centre snapped up for $2million

Frenchville Childcare on Dean St, North Rockhampton sold on February 21 for $1.885million to local company Bycam Nominees Pty Ltd.

Commercial real estate agents Burgess Rawson auctioned off the property along with $20 million worth of childcare centres in their first interstate investment auction of the year.

The listing description for the Dean St property boasted a total area of 3500sq m, a net income of $127,300pa and a "secure 10 year lease to Affinity Education Group”.

A 3514sq m block next to the centre was also up for sale, but Mark Molloy of Professionals Livingstone and Molloy Real Estate said it had been taken off the market after it failed to sell.

Eight childcare centres were sold across two days in Melbourne and Sydney with three sold on yields below 6%.

A centre in Pimpana on the Gold Coast sold for $4.5million.

Another centre in Pakenham, Victoria for $5.12million on a yield of 6.2%.

Childcare centres in Townsville, Benalla (Victoria) and Punchbowl, Green Point and Tamworth (New South Wales) were also sold.

Burgess Rawson were contacted for comment, but did not respond by time of print.