Rockhampton choir gets classic and classy

THE Rockhampton Musical Union Choir will present their concert, Classic and Classy, in the choir hall on Saturday, March 25 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are $20 at the door and include an evening of singing and music with a complimentary glass of wine and nibbles at interval.

Conductor Christine Netherwood has chosen some classic songs and the choir members are enjoying the preparation for a great night of song and music, with accompanist Mary Steer.

Choir members are showcasing some of their after five frocks and the gentlemen are sure to impress in their evening suits.

Audience members are encouraged to dress up to get into the spirit of the evening.

Some of the songs chosen include Hallelujah by Leonard Cohen, Puttin on the Ritz and Can't Help Falling in Love.

The evening will also include solos and small group items.

The choir has more shows coming up in the year including a selection of choruses from Les Miserables to be performed at the Pilbeam Theatre in October and A Christmas Carol from Scrooge the Musical presented at the RMU hall in June.

Event Details

What: Classic and Classy

When: Saturday, March 25 at 7.30pm

Where: Rockhampton Musical Union Choir Hall

Cost: $20

Complimentary glass of wine and nibbles at interval included.