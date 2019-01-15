Rockhampton citizenship ceremonies might need adjustment

THE Coalition Government's plan to force local councils to host citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day will have an impact on Rockhampton.

Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs Minister David Coleman said a revised Australian Citizenship Ceremonies Code was expected to be sent to councils this week making it compulsory for all councils to hold citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day.

Under changes to the code, which would be introduced in 2020, councils will also have to hold a second citizenship ceremony on September 17 - Australian Citizenship Day - with new citizens required to adhere to a strict dress code banning board-shorts and thongs.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison told southern media on Sunday that the changes were to "protect our national day and ensure it is respected”.

"I'm going to ensure it doesn't get eroded and it is being reinvested in and continually held up as an important day for all Australians to come together on that day, whatever their background,” Mr Morrison said.

There are a number of reasons why local councils choose not to host citizenship ceremonies on Australia Day including extreme heat, a lack of new citizenship applications or in recognition of Indigenous sensitivities.

The Rockhampton Region welcomes approximately 400 new citizens take the Pledge of Commitment every year with the ceremonies held Council Chambers at City Hall described on RRC's website as "full of formality and are incredibly uplifting”.

For several years now, Rockhampton Regional Council's has held its citizenship ceremony the night before Australia Day, on January 25th.

According to Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow, this was "to avoid the daytime heat of January and to allow everyone to participate in the multiple celebrations across the region on Australia day itself”.

"We have a diverse region with multiple towns and communities and with several groups across the region hosting Council sponsored events,” Cr Strelow said.

"We are not trying to make a political statement. Quite the opposite actually.

"We celebrate Australia Day with gusto. And clearly we appreciate the significance of the citizenship ceremony for our new citizens. We usually host five or six ceremonies per year.”

Mr Morrison's ban on board shorts and thongs was not expected to be a problem given that RRC already requests attendees to wear "smart attire” or "their traditional costume”.

The Department of Home Affairs website also specifies that attendees be "dressed in formal or smart casual clothing, and groomed to reflect its significance”.