Rockhampton commemorates Polygon Wood anniversary

BRAVE BATTLE: Australians build a plank road at Polygon Wood to bring up supplies. Image courtesy of Australian War

TO commemorate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Polygon Wood, Rockhampton Regional Council has collaborated with the Queensland Government's Anzac Centenary to honour the Australian soldiers who fell in the battle.

The Battle of Polygon Wood took place during the second phase of the Third Battle of Ypres, in Belgium from 26 September to 3 October 1917.

The name "Polygon Wood” is derived from a young forest plantation (planted in an unusual polygon shape) that lay wrecked along the Allied route of advance, destroyed by the huge quantity of shellfire.

The Battle of Polygon Wood was considered a victory with the Australians contributing to the successful advance as part of the Western Front.

Sadly, there were more than 5,700 Australian casualties (killed and injured) in the Battle of Polygon Wood.

Today Polygon Wood has been replanted and is a thriving forest and now a special place for people to visit and remember all of the brave men who fought there.

The community are invited to join the Queensland Anzac Centenary and Rockhampton Regional Council for an official commemorative service.

This will include a tree planting ceremony at 10.30 AM on Sunday 24th of September at the Rockhampton War Memorial.

In addition to the commemorative ceremony, children can learn about the battle, Anzac values and help build the Polygon Wood patchwork tree on display at Rockhampton Regional Library.

The display will be open from 25 September to 3 October 2017.