Rockhampton company sets sights on Pacific Islands

BETTA Power Services, part of the Betta Group of companies, is exploring further opportunities to power up the Pacific Islands after completing a successful project in the Southern Highlands of Papua New Guinea.

The Rockhampton company now has its sights firmly on work tendered by the World Bank in the Solomon Islands.

The Betta Power team visited the country two weeks ago, and is excited at the opportunities on the horizon.

Company director Geoff Williams said Betta Power was exploring opportunities with the Solomon Islands' Electricity Authority for rural electrification projects and looking at establishing a depot in Honiara.

"The most exciting project, and one I'd like to sink our teeth into, would be the connection of high- voltage power from Trina hydro power station to the City of Honiara,” Mr Williams said.

"It would be a massive challenge given the remoteness and the scope would present unique challenges, but we're certainly up for the challenge.”

Mr Williams said the recent PNG project, which was executed in challenging conditions and terrain, had expanded the diverse set of skills of the Betta Power team and given it the confidence to explore these opportunities.

The team recently arrived back from the 90-day PNG project that involved design and replacement of 5km of 11kV overhead aerial bundle and fibre optic cable.

Key Papua New Guinea Project Stats:

Recovery of 4.2km damaged cable;

Installation of 5km overhead HV aerial bundle cable;

Installation of 5km overhead fibre optic cable;

100 HV terminations;

Replacement of 15+ power poles;

Installation of new 11kV cable;

All plant and equipment air freighted from Australia to PNG and return - total weight 6t.

See CQ Industry in The Bulletin on April 4 for more industry success stories.