Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

ROLLING COVERAGE: CQ coronavirus announcement imminent

Jack Evans
13th Mar 2020 9:19 AM | Updated: 9:49 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

UPDATE: What is believed to be an internal email from Rockhampton Hospital staff has began circulating on social media. 

The email confirms at least one patient has tested positive for COVID-19 at the Rockhampton Hospital.   

The email states the patient is not from Central Queensland and has contacted a "very limited number of people". 

Those people have been asked to self isolate according to the email. 

INITIAL:An announcement from Queensland Health is expected to drop this morning in relation to coronavirus cases in Rockhampton.

The Morning Bulletin has received tip-offs from a number of reliable sources claiming two patients at the Rockhampton hospital tested positive for the virus.

Queensland Health would not comment on the claims other than to say that an announcement on four new Queensland cases would be made this morning.

The state's Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told ABC radio Queensland's tally of COVID-19 diagnoses had risen to 31.

Yesterday amid numerous tip-offs, Queensland Health refuted the claims after being contacted by The Morning Bulletin.

More to come.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavirus rockhampton editors picks queensland health service rockhampton hopsital
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CQ publican takes coronavirus blow

        premium_icon CQ publican takes coronavirus blow

        Health An unsuspecting Central Queensland pub is falling victim to the global pandemic.

        Developer keen to start on GKI Resort

        premium_icon Developer keen to start on GKI Resort

        News Altum Properties are one step closer to realising their dream of taking over the...

        Shock as Australian fashion business collapses

        premium_icon Shock as Australian fashion business collapses

        Business The decision has been made to wind up the Australian company

        CQ school votes in their 2020 leaders

        premium_icon CQ school votes in their 2020 leaders

        Education ‘These young people are our amazing region’s future and are already demonstrating...