Rockhampton coronavirus patient visited mine site

UPDATE 4PM: IT IS understood the man who visited Daunia Mine and was tested positive for COVID-19 is the patient in Rockhampton Hospital.

It is believed the 60-year-old travelled from Brisbane to Mackay, drove out to the mine site, back to Mackay and then to Rockhampton and felt unwell, to which he presented at Rockhampton Hospital.

He had been in close contact with a 56-year-old woman who had a confirmed case, following recent travel to Indonesia.

UPDATE 11AM: MORE details have emerged around the supplier who visited Daunia Mine and was tested positive for COVID-19.

The man was from Mackay and did not reside in mine camp facilities overnight.

He visited the mine site on Tuesday.

The man will remain isolated and is being treated through the Queensland Public Health System.

SATURDAY 12PM: A SUPPLIER who visited BMA’s Daunia mine in Central Queensland has tested positive for COVID-19.

A spokesperson for BMA, the owner of the mine has confirmed the person has been quarantined in line with recommendations from health authorities.

It is understood the male supplier had limited contact with the team at Daunia.

A small number of people were identified as having close contact with the individual and are in self-isolation as a precaution.

“We are providing support and care to those impacted,” the BHP spokesperson said.

“Following a health risk assessment and medical advice, normal operations continue at Daunia mine.”

Daunia mine is located near Coppabella in the Bowen Basin, 23km east of Moranbah.