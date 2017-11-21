Rockhampton council big Rookwood Weir play

ROCKHAMPTON's Acting Mayor Tony Williams has responded to the report about Rookwood Weir unveiled in Tuesday's Morning Bulletin.

Cr Williams said the weir was "critical to the future water supply security and economic growth” of Rockhampton.

He said the project would deliver "76,000 mega litres of water annually across Central Queensland”.

"What is really important though is not just the supply itself but how it is managed into the future to ensure we maximise the benefits,” Cr Williams said.

"Given the potential full funding of the project by the Queensland and Australian Governments, Council firmly believes this project should be jointly delivered and owned by Rockhampton Regional Council and the Gladstone Area Water Board to ensure its owned locally and is used for the benefit of locals.”

Chair of Council Water Committee Councillor Neil Fisher said council had made the weir a priority during the State Election Campaign.

Cr Fisher said further development had been on council's agenda since the construction of the barrage decades ago.

"The opportunity is there now and it is critical that all stakeholders work together to deliver this resource for our region to ensure its long-term water security and drive economic growth in our agricultural sector,” Cr Fisher said.