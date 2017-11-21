Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Rockhampton council big Rookwood Weir play

Cr Tony Williams with flood mitigation in North Rockhampton.
Cr Tony Williams with flood mitigation in North Rockhampton. Allan Reinikka ROK030417awilliam
Steph Allen
by

ROCKHAMPTON's Acting Mayor Tony Williams has responded to the report about Rookwood Weir unveiled in Tuesday's Morning Bulletin.

Cr Williams said the weir was "critical to the future water supply security and economic growth” of Rockhampton.

He said the project would deliver "76,000 mega litres of water annually across Central Queensland”.

"What is really important though is not just the supply itself but how it is managed into the future to ensure we maximise the benefits,” Cr Williams said.

"Given the potential full funding of the project by the Queensland and Australian Governments, Council firmly believes this project should be jointly delivered and owned by Rockhampton Regional Council and the Gladstone Area Water Board to ensure its owned locally and is used for the benefit of locals.”

Chair of Council Water Committee Councillor Neil Fisher said council had made the weir a priority during the State Election Campaign.

Cr Fisher said further development had been on council's agenda since the construction of the barrage decades ago.

"The opportunity is there now and it is critical that all stakeholders work together to deliver this resource for our region to ensure its long-term water security and drive economic growth in our agricultural sector,” Cr Fisher said.

Topics:  qldelection2017 rookwood weir

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
Bring Stompa home: Man's heartbreak as pet hits 'kill list'

Bring Stompa home: Man's heartbreak as pet hits 'kill list'

'HE'S my best mate, my daughter's first pet and my partner's dog's girlfriend... he was family and we want him back': Hundreds back man's crusade.

Council proposes staggered finish times at busy Rocky school

Frenchville State School in Frenchville.

Close call leads to left-field proposal to school authorities

Hockey backflip: Council scraps Parkhurst precinct plans

Hockey field during the floods earlier this year.

The decision has major implications for several sports in the region

ALP, Greens behind the Agriculture eight-ball

AgForce new CEO Michael Guerin with AgForce General President Grant Maudsley talking about the Queensland State Election score card.

Check out the AgForce score card for parties in QLD election

Local Partners