Rockhampton Council has heard Mount Morgan's cries for help

NEEDING HELP: Mount Morgan needs assistance to improve its outlook.

IT'S no secret that Mount Morgan is battling high unemployment and lacks projects necessary to drive the local economy.

During last Tuesday's Community Conversations public meeting at the Mt Morgan School of Arts, Rockhampton Regional councillors took careful note of the pressing concerns raised by residents of the township.

Acting on points raised, Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow circulated a document entitled 'Mayoral Minute' at RRC's monthly meeting yesterday.

Cr Strelow sought to send a "strong message” to the Mount Morgan community that council was aware of the troubles facing the community and planned to turn things around.

INFRASTRUCTURE BOOST: Mount Morgan streetscape.

"I was there yesterday looking for opportunities, they need jobs,” she said.

In her Mayoral Minute, Cr Strelow had five suggested strategies for council to initiate to help Mount Morgan get back on its feet.

1. Review all programs and literature on tourism related initiatives identified for Mount Morgan and convene a roundtable meeting with the community to identify and consider future opportunities and priority projects.

2. Seek $60,000 in funding from the next revised budget to support the development of a strategy for Mount Morgan.

3. Actively pursue funding form the State and Federal Governments to appoint and embed a dedicated community development officer for Mount Morgan.

BUSIER TIMES: The procession on Morgan St in Mount Morgan during the Golden Mount Festival in May.

4. Work with the State Government to secure access and control of the Fireclay Caverns and relevant parts of the mine site in Mount Morgan for tourism opportunities and that a further report be prepared for council to consider available options.

5. Note the State Government's efforts in working with the leaseholder of the Mount Morgan Mine regarding the reprocessing of tailings and associated economic rehabilitation of the site and continues to support opportunities that would see the site as an operational mine.

The five point plan was positively endorsed by the gathered councillors.

MOUNT MORGAN SUPPORT: Rockhampton Regional councillors Drew Wickerson, Ellen Smith, Neil Fisher, Margaret Strelow, Rose Swadling, Cherie Rutherford and Tony Williams were united in support for the struggling community.

Deputy Mayor Cherie Rutherford said the Mount Morgan community were "sceptical” given they had the "rug pulled out from under it” and had been "knocked around badly”.

She hoped a hands on approach would better assist the community's development.

Cr Ellen Smith also noted that the township badly needed to improve its promotional signage.

Cr Strelow said at the heart of Mount Morgan and this strategy is the mine.

"We fully support the State Government's efforts working with the leaseholder to process the tailings and work toward the site becoming an operational mine again including the associated rehabilitation,” Cr Strelow said.

She requested a report be prepared for Council to consider the available options for re-opening the Fireclay Caverns.

"We will work with the state government with a view, if necessary, to taking the lease,” she said.

"While this work is underway, Council will gather together as much information from former projects and initiatives developed in and for the town, like the old Heritage Trails, to avoid going over old ground.”

The roundtable will be held in Mount Morgan next month. People can register their interest by emailing mayor@rrc.qld.gov.au.