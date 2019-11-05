Rockhampton Council meeting today Livingstone council’s agenda

Menu
PAVER ADVOCATE: Cr Stephen Schwarten will discuss the Quay Street pavers at today’s council meeting.
Leighton Smith
, Leighton.Smith@capnews.com.au
5th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
A FULL Rockhampton Regional Council meeting is scheduled this morning.

The council will first look at reports from the past week’s committee meetings before discussing the local laws.

Councillor Stephen Schwarten has a notice of motion to talk about the Quay St paver rectification.

Up for discussion was the endorsement of the Advancing Mount Morgan Strategy, Advance Rockhampton specialised and sole supplier arrangements and the 2019-21 Works for Queensland program.

The 2020 Australia Day grant program, Natural Environment Study 2019 ordinary meeting agenda, Environmental Sustainability Strategy and Summary Budget Management report will also be covered.

In a closed session, councillors will receive an update about the Rockhampton Alcohol and other drugs rehabilitation facility, address the final management report for RRC 2018/2019, discuss outstanding rates and an economic opportunity at the airport.

