Rockhampton Council on the hunt for CQ latest motor sports precinct

Rockhampton may become home to a permanent multi use motor sports precinct after Rockhampton Regional Council announced it was in the process looking for a site.

A proposal to explore the feasibility of creating the precinct was passed unanimously, with councillors reaching out to the community for a suitable property.

Mayor Margaret Strelow said establishing a precinct like this was had been an ongoing aspiration.

“We know that there is real passion and enthusiasm for motor sports in our region, with active clubs and events like the Gold Rush Sprint attracting interest right across the community,”

“The excitement that exists around the inaugural RockyNats is palpable. Given that the event is still 10 months away I am only expecting that to grow.”

Rockhampton’s first RockyNats will kick off in late June, and will see drag races, burnouts, drifting, cruising and a show and shine.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow was ecstatic to announce the 202 ROCKYNATS festival which will run over three days next year.

“There are a range of benefits that could come with building a precinct, including constructions jobs and events that would attract visitors and tourists, not to mention the excitement of having a place for our local rev heads to drag race and burn rubber to their hearts’ content.”

However, Mayor Strelow said council was also aware of the challenges that would come with such a project.

“First off, identifying a suitable location won’t be easy and that’s why we are putting out this call to landowners today.

Mayor Strelow said the ideal site would be over 40 hectares and not be directly adjacent to homes.

It would also need to be reasonably flat land, have access to a major road and be within 20km of the Rockhampton CBD

“If you have something that fits the bill, we definitely want to hear from you,” she said

“When a preferred site is identified and secured there will need to be considerable planning undertaken including assessing, minimising and managing any potential impacts, and securing development approval and project funding.

“We know there is a long road ahead, so we want to get the ball rolling now and look at feasible sites as soon as possible.

“We appreciate there will be significant expectation and excitement about what we could achieve but our focus now has to be on securing the site.”