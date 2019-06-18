Rockhampton council to leave joint organisation

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Council has announced that when it moves into formal incorporation later this month, it will no longer be part of the Central Queensland Regional Organisation of Councils.

CQROC is a collaboration of six councils with an annual rotating chairman, with representatives from the Banana Shire, Central Highlands Regional, Gladstone Regional, Livingstone Shire, Rockhampton Regional and Woorabinda Aboriginal Shire councils.

CQROC collectively deals with issues regarding highway funding, disaster management and flood monitoring improvements.

RRC mayor Margaret Strelow said despite the constructive work of the group and its members, new rule changes had "crossed the line”.

"Once it flagged rule changes that would allow the CGROC to offer support to one member council against another, it crossed a line for us,” Mayor Strelow said.

"We had tried to avoid the circumstances that have come about, but we respect the choices that the other councils have taken.

"The rule change that has been adopted to take effect at incorporation allows the ROC to support one council over another when two councils are competing for the same grant or when two councils are vying to attract the same developer to an area.”

Cr Strelow said the RRC could not rationalise supporting a group with mechanisms that "work against our own community's interests”.

She said she was disappointed at the missed opportunity for formal collaboration, but RRC remained committed to working with other local governments on broader regional goals.

Rockhampton Regional Council remains a member of a number of local government groups.

"We remain committed to being a foundation member of the larger Alliance of Councils, which was proposed by Central Highlands Regional Council and which has an agenda of general regional advocacy,” Cr Strelow said.