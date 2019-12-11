Rockhampton council worker referred to CCC Shock start to the week for Rocky Council

IN A DRAMATIC start to the week for Rockhampton Regional Council, a key ­management figure has resigned without explanation and another staff member has been referred to the ­Queensland Crime and Corruption Commission.

The Morning Bulletin can exclusively reveal Advance Rockhampton general ­manager Tony Cullen on Monday resigned from his ­position effective immediately.

Council staff were shocked by his sudden departure and notable absence from Tuesday’s ordinary council meeting.

Mr Cullen’s resignation came as Rockhampton Regional Council CEO Evan Pardon confirmed another employee was under investigation and had been referred to the CCC.

“Council received a complaint from an external party relating to an employee that was not Mr Cullen,” Mr Pardon said.

“The Chief Executive Officer assessed that complaint and executed his statutory obligations under the Crime and Corruption Act and referred the matter to the Crime and Corruption Commission.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Due to the ongoing investigation, Mr Pardon could not elaborate further on the details of the complaint made or who it referred to.

No comment was made as to why Mr Cullen resigned.

While confirming Mr Cullen had tendered his resignation, Mr Pardon said it was important to note that the complaint did not refer to Mr Cullen.

He said the complaint also did not refer to Mr Cullen’s overseas travel on behalf of Rockhampton Regional Council, nor did it involved his credit card.

Mr Pardon said Advance Rockhampton would come under the leadership of the CEO until after the New Year.

“Advance Rockhampton will continue to do excellent work and the various projects will continue without interruptions,” he said.

Mr Cullen was appointed general manager of Advance Rockhampton in October 2017. Attempts to contact Mr Cullen for comment yesterday afternoon were unsuccessful.