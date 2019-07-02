Rockhampton councillor's shock announcement

FINISHING UP: Stephen Schwarten will not run in the next local government election.

FINISHING UP: Stephen Schwarten will not run in the next local government election. Allan Reinikka ROK011015amcmilla

ROCKHAMPTON Regional Councillor Stephen Schwarten has announced he will not run in the next local election.

The division seven councillor made the announcement at today's council meeting where he thanked residents for their ongoing support throughout the past 30 years.

Cr Schwarten referenced the words of his father, Evan, who was a high-level Australian Labor Party member, in his address.

"Elected councillors come and go,” Cr Schwarten said.

"My father said you might be there six months or 60 years but you're only temporary.”

Cr Schwarten started his career in local government on September 15, 1990, when he filled a casual vacancy.

He has had a turbulent career, with his attendance highly criticised in recent years.

Former Rockhampton MP Robert Schwarten today reflected on his brother's accomplishments.

"He was the first one to establish an 'Office Without Walls',” Mr Schwarten said.

"He use to sit at the Park Avenue Arcade and that was his office.

"He was always available to constituents in that regard.”

He said Cr Schwarten was a grass roots politician who mowed the lawns of widows and helped residents out financially.

Mr Schwarten said Cr Schwarten's biggest contribution to the region would have been Queens Park.

"He took me on,” he said.

"I was funding the Rockhampton Riverside redevelopment.

"He took it to council that the people of North Rockhampton should have what the people of South Rockhampton had.”

Mr Schwarten said Rockhampton City Council (as it was known in 2005) then lobbied the State Government to get funding for a North Rockhampton project - Queens Park.

Mr Schwarten marvelled in the strength of character it took for his brother to stand up to him to change his mind.

He said it was sad his brother was stepping down, but was in awe about how his brother managed to spend 30 years in a public service role.

"It's not for the faint-hearted - the elected office,” Mr Schwarten said.

"I know.”

Cr Schwarten said he has considered his decision to not contestant his position in the next election for many weeks and is confident it is the right move.

He narrowly won his seat in 2016 with 50.42 per cent of the vote.

Cr Schwarten said community members had already expressed interest in filling his role.

His statement today will be the only public comment he will make about the decision, according to Cr Schwarten.

He said his mental health struggles were the motivation behind not commenting.

Cr Schwarten will work up until the next election.