Country music singer Keith Jamieson will be among the performers to feature at next weekend's gig.

Country music singer Keith Jamieson will be among the performers to feature at next weekend's gig. Bev Lacey

KEITH Jamieson, Alisha Smith, Caitlyn Jane Jamieson and guest Stevie Finger will perform a country music concert on Sunday, August 18, from 2pm.

The event will be held at the Athelstane Bowls Club, on Ward St, in Rockhampton.

Tickets will be available at the door for $20.

The new family CD release Memories Within will be available.

Afternoon tea will be available.

There will be disabled entry and lots of free parking.