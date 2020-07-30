ROCKHAMPTON COURT: The full list of appearances for today

EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.

Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Thursday July 30.

(KEY: Name/ courtroom/ time appearing

Adidi, Jonathon George 3 9:00AM

Aldcroft, Mitchel Phillip 3 9:00AM

Bahnisch, Tegan Joyce 1 8:30AM

Bailey, Jonathan Shane 3 9:00AM

Baker, Darren Lee, Mr 1 8:30AM

Bean, Kailyn Jade 1 9:00AM

Beckett, Kirsten Patricia 3 9:00AM

Bob, Garon Richard 3 9:00AM

Burggraaff, Ashley Warren 3 9:00AM

Burns, Clinton John 3 2:00PM

Coome, Andrew Stephen Lea, Mr 3 9:00AM

Eliott, Melissa Ann, Mrs 3 9:00AM

Fisher, Robert Noel 3 9:00AM

Fisk, Jacob Mark 3 9:00AM

Flower, Damien Michael, Mr 3 9:00AM

Fuller, Theresa Michelle 3 9:00AM

Gibbins, Ronald Lloyd 3 9:00AM

Gooda, Clayton Ronald 3 9:00AM

Gooda, Malcolm Peter 2 9:00AM

Hare-Payne, Shae Ellen 3 9:00AM

Harper, Daniel David 3 9:00AM

Heit, Riley 3 9:00AM

Henry, Thelma Lois 3 9:00AM

Heumiller, Frederick Thomas John, Mr 1 8:30AM

Howard, Reifa Cole 3 9:00AM

Hudson, Jacob Andrew, Mr 3 9:00AM

Kennedy, George Joseph 3 9:00AM

King, Kailub Zacc, Mr 3 9:00AM

Lawson, Michael John 2 9:00AM

Lowien, Luke Gregory, Mr 3 9:00AM

Lynch, Jason Wayne, Mr 3 2:00PM

Malcolm, Latarney Rose 3 2:00PM

Massengale, Robin Yvonne, Miss 3 9:00AM

Mimi, Osmond Frederick 3 2:00PM

Munchow, Aaron Stanley 3 2:00PM

Pennell, Christopher Allan 3 9:00AM

Poots, Shane Allan 3 9:00AM

Proud, Kathleen Rose, Miss 3 9:00AM

Richardson, Jarvis Trate, Mr 3 9:00AM

Royes, Keith Stephen 3 9:00AM

Ryan, Zyesha Ashton Jay 3 9:00AM

Schinkel, Benn Robert, Mr 3 9:00AM

Seaby, Lincon Dale 3 9:00AM

Silveri, Michael Paolo 3 2:00PM

Smith, Brodie William, Mr 3 9:00AM

Spanner, Toni Bonita Jayne 3 9:00AM

Stolk, Michael Andrew 3 9:00AM

Takao, Tamihana Pohatu 3 9:00AM

Tanti, Daniel Paul 3 2:00PM

Tilberoo, Campbell Douglas Dwayne 3 9:00AM

Tokotaua, Ricky Lee 3 9:00AM

Triffett, Justin Wayne, Mr 3 9:00AM

Turner, Nathan Aaron 3 9:00AM

Wesser, Rhys 3 9:00AM

Wessling, Nathan James 3 9:00AM

Whelan, Mark Matthew 3 9:00AM

White, Matthew Kennith Lloyd, Mr 3 9:00AM

Yates, Sarah Jane 3 9:00AM