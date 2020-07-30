ROCKHAMPTON COURT: The full list of appearances for today
EACH day any number of people appear in Rockhampton courts on a range of different charges.
Here is the list of people appearing in Rockhampton Magistrates Court today, Thursday July 30.
Yeppoon Court will be on today, see the list here.
(KEY: Name/ courtroom/ time appearing
Adidi, Jonathon George 3 9:00AM
Aldcroft, Mitchel Phillip 3 9:00AM
Bahnisch, Tegan Joyce 1 8:30AM
Bailey, Jonathan Shane 3 9:00AM
Baker, Darren Lee, Mr 1 8:30AM
Bean, Kailyn Jade 1 9:00AM
Beckett, Kirsten Patricia 3 9:00AM
Bob, Garon Richard 3 9:00AM
Burggraaff, Ashley Warren 3 9:00AM
Burns, Clinton John 3 2:00PM
Coome, Andrew Stephen Lea, Mr 3 9:00AM
Eliott, Melissa Ann, Mrs 3 9:00AM
Fisher, Robert Noel 3 9:00AM
Fisk, Jacob Mark 3 9:00AM
Flower, Damien Michael, Mr 3 9:00AM
Fuller, Theresa Michelle 3 9:00AM
Gibbins, Ronald Lloyd 3 9:00AM
Gooda, Clayton Ronald 3 9:00AM
Gooda, Malcolm Peter 2 9:00AM
Hare-Payne, Shae Ellen 3 9:00AM
Harper, Daniel David 3 9:00AM
Heit, Riley 3 9:00AM
Henry, Thelma Lois 3 9:00AM
Heumiller, Frederick Thomas John, Mr 1 8:30AM
Howard, Reifa Cole 3 9:00AM
Hudson, Jacob Andrew, Mr 3 9:00AM
Kennedy, George Joseph 3 9:00AM
King, Kailub Zacc, Mr 3 9:00AM
Lawson, Michael John 2 9:00AM
Lowien, Luke Gregory, Mr 3 9:00AM
Lynch, Jason Wayne, Mr 3 2:00PM
Malcolm, Latarney Rose 3 2:00PM
Massengale, Robin Yvonne, Miss 3 9:00AM
Mimi, Osmond Frederick 3 2:00PM
Munchow, Aaron Stanley 3 2:00PM
Pennell, Christopher Allan 3 9:00AM
Poots, Shane Allan 3 9:00AM
Proud, Kathleen Rose, Miss 3 9:00AM
Richardson, Jarvis Trate, Mr 3 9:00AM
Royes, Keith Stephen 3 9:00AM
Ryan, Zyesha Ashton Jay 3 9:00AM
Schinkel, Benn Robert, Mr 3 9:00AM
Seaby, Lincon Dale 3 9:00AM
Silveri, Michael Paolo 3 2:00PM
Smith, Brodie William, Mr 3 9:00AM
Spanner, Toni Bonita Jayne 3 9:00AM
Stolk, Michael Andrew 3 9:00AM
Takao, Tamihana Pohatu 3 9:00AM
Tanti, Daniel Paul 3 2:00PM
Tilberoo, Campbell Douglas Dwayne 3 9:00AM
Tokotaua, Ricky Lee 3 9:00AM
Triffett, Justin Wayne, Mr 3 9:00AM
Turner, Nathan Aaron 3 9:00AM
Wesser, Rhys 3 9:00AM
Wessling, Nathan James 3 9:00AM
Whelan, Mark Matthew 3 9:00AM
White, Matthew Kennith Lloyd, Mr 3 9:00AM
Yates, Sarah Jane 3 9:00AM