ROCKHAMPTON COVID-19 NEWS: Concern about nurse’s results

The results of a North Rockhampton aged care nurse is being questioned following Blackwater man Nathan Turner’s false positive.

The results of a North Rockhampton aged care nurse is being questioned following Blackwater man Nathan Turner’s false positive.

MOUNTING concerns over the accuracy of a Rockhampton aged care nurse’s coronavirus test results have been shut down.

Fears of inaccurate results have plagued health officials after it was revealed on Monday that Blackwater man Nathan Turner had returned a false positive to COVID-19.

The nurse, who continued to work at North ­Rockhampton Nursing Centre after being tested, last month tested positive to COVID-19, prompting a rapid response by the state.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young confirmed the now-suspended nurse had returned a number of true positive results following the high-risk incident.

Facing the media yesterday in Brisbane, Dr Young assured that she remained confident the Rockhampton nurse’s case would not end in a similar manner to the Blackwater incident.

CERTAIN: Deputy Premier Steven Miles and Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young remains confident in the accuracy in the COVID-19 testing.

Subsequent testing was undertaken on the nurse, she said, noting the government had taken all possible measures to ensure the woman’s result was in fact a true positive.

“Those subsequent tests, that I wanted to be done on the individual in Blackwater, were also done on the nurse and they’ve come back positive every time,” she assured.

Despite admitting COVID-19 tests’ inability to deliver a 100 per cent accurate result, Dr Young said the ­number of tests on the woman conducted had put to bed any worries.

“It’s a complicated test. PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests look for virus particles, for specific viral particles.”

“You can get cross reactivity with other coronaviruses. If you do enough tests you can end up in a situation where you might get some cross reactivity. However, false positives are actually very rare.”

Ambulances queue outside of North Rockhampton Nursing Centre after one of its nurses tested positive to COVID-19 last month.

Dr Young said the Rockhampton nurse had also undergone serology testing, which detects the presence of antibodies made in response to infections, which again came back positive.

She defended the testing process, noting the “highly sensitive and highly specific test” was read by an expert and examined by the state’s senior microbiologists.

It was widely reported the Rockhampton nurse had repeatedly changed her story to health officials, only admitting to visiting Blackwater after last week’s incident.

Nursing advocates have demanded Queensland Health officials apologise to the woman who had been linked to the now disproved Blackwater case, after she failed to detail her travels to the area.

Nurses Professional Association of Queensland assistant secretary Jack McGuire revealed letters would be sent to Queensland Health, Dr Young, Health Minister Steven Miles and Member for Keppel Brittany Lauga calling on them to apologise for their treatment of the nurse.

LATEST COVID-19 CASE DATA FOR AUSTRALIA

As at 5.30pm, Tuesday

Total cases to date: 7221

Tests: 1.49 million

Recovered: 6625

Deaths: 102

ICU: 4

Active: 494

NSW: 3104 (6 new)

VIC: 1663 (10 new)

QLD: 1059 (1 new)

WA: 591 (0 new)

SA: 440 (0 new)

TAS: 228 (0 new)

ACT: 107 (0 new)

NT: 29 (0 new)

Global cases: 6,057, 853

Deaths: 371, 166