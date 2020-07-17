Rockhampton Cup a wide-open affair

HORSE RACING: In a once in a lifetime year where convention has been completely overturned by uncertainty it is almost incredible that the Rockhampton Cup race meeting will have been able to proceed today.

Some four months ago when COVID-19 or the Coronavirus first raised its ugly head and the situation was deemed so perilous, the odds of a Rocky Cup being run in 2020 looked unlikely.

However, that all changed due to the marvellous professionalism and co-operation of all members from all sectors of the racing industry.

That collaboration has been the saving grace for myriad of its loyal followers and the economy of the industry itself.

The Rockhampton Cup was first run on June 17, 1918, when valued at 500 pounds and was won by Rolad.

This year’s purse because of the associated cutbacks from COVID-19 has dropped from $100K to $85K but nobody is complaining.

Parochial Rockhamptonites will be cheering for a local win in both major feature races – the Cup and Newmarket and there are a host of horses from this area capable of providing that.

The summary below is devised to assist in your prospects of backing the winner.

Listed as Race 8, the Cup (1600m) looks a wide-open affair. Sunshine Coast trainer David Vandyke’s BARGANNON (4) has been set for the Cup. Winner at the mile under 58.5kg at Eagle Farm. Pleased first-up 3.05l 5th/9 Inquiry 1350m Bris June 27. Expected to go close. Nat McCall’s topweight SPECTROSCOPE (USA) has excellent form lines but outside draw means a gun ride from Brad Stewart will be necessary to win which he can. Jared Wehlow’s Rocky Cup placegetter BALBOA ROCKS (2) won here recently under 64kg and drops 6.5kg. Done everything right. Best of the locals. HEYINGTON (7); TROMMELSCHLAGEN (9) and HI HARRY (10) best of the outsiders. Now that it has gained a start, Adrian Coome’s KING’S COUNTY (17) well could spring a surprise as last win was astonishing.

Race 9 is the co-feature, the $65K Rocky Newmarket (1200m) which is dominated by locals. Jared Wehlow’s last start LR winner of 1350m Spear Chief Hcp at Dmb on June 27 was ready made favourite but task much more difficult with 15 alley under 61.5kg. Too good to overlook. Graeme Green’s gun 3YO MASTER JAMIE (3) is the logical leader and being a fighter will be hard to run down. Very appealing. The best outsiders are Darryl Hansen’s DOCTOR ZOUS (11); Adrian Coome’s FOMO (NZ) (12) and John Wigginton’s ALL EEZ (15).

Race 1 at 12.07pm: Maiden Plate (1300m). Tough start for punters. Ian Prizeman’s Sunshine Coast visitor SCANDINA (12) weighted to win. Drops 4kg on 0.8l 3rd/ Divine Ascot 1300m Rocky Mdn Jul 7. On weights has big advantage. Ricky Vale’s STUBAI (5) placed twice her 1100m/1500m and first-up for four months. Chance. John O’Sing’s LOVE’S BEST HOPE (7) six placings 19 outings and overlook last start. Definite prospect. Nat McCall’s Sunshine Coaster OTTONIAN (5) failed there soft track Jul 5 after trialling OK. Can improve. Adrian Coome’s pair of A GIRL LIKE ALICE (11) and WINDCHILL (13) have winning credentials.

Race 2: There’s a lot to like about the debutant 1200m Rocky Mdn win of BEACH ROAD (1) for Clinton Taylor/Justin Stanley here July 7. 10-day back-up a concern but well above average. Zoe Hohn’s DACXI KABOOM (2) placed strong 2YO company 1200m/here and Mackay recently. Find this easier. Adrian Coome’s STARFILLY (3) runner-up smart Aspen Lad 1200m Mackay last start. Go well. Graeme Green’s KOTABHARU (4) looked good winning 1050m Rocky debut but previously beaten by BEACH ROAD in Yeppoon trial. Toowoomba visitor THE CROW Man (5) even though a maidener has good place claims.

Race 3: Darryl Hansen’s topweight ROYAL ATOM (1) has excellent credentials. Race looks tailor-made made for him and don’t let the 64kg deter your confidence. Lyle Rowe’s LEGAL TIES (7) is ideally placed to revisit winner’s list. Chance. Jarrod Wehlow’s NORTH AFRIKA (5) is ready to win.

Race 4: Chances galore here and difficult to dismiss any of these. Looking for value Tim Cook’s SCORCHA (7) would only have to run to last start 1.5l 4th/6 All Eez 1200m Rocky Cl 6 to be threat. Shane Sigvart’s CHEZBLACK (5) has genuine claims and from rails with 3kg claim for Dakota Graham appeals. Bevan Johnson’s CHEVY NOVA (3) is in grand form and backing up from narrow 1000m Toowoomba win last Saturday night. Topweight Jarrod Wehlow’s ONLY WANNA SING (1) is right in this.

Race 5: Billy Healy’s Sunshine Coaster EL PRADOS (NZ|) (1) will be hard to hold out. Toowoomba 1100m Mdn winner and placed Cl 1 there. Nick Walsh’s ALEYSA’S MIRACKE (11) looked magnificent when chasing home top filly Better Reflection is Rocky trial last week. Has shocking draw but too good to dismiss. Jamie McConachy’s BAUHINIA TED (2) is talented and while resuming looked very good winning 900m Yeppoon trial Jun 29. Ricky Vale’s latest southern acquisition the Helmet gelding MONSTROSITY (4) has ability but form mixed. Expect improvement here. Craig Smith’s CALCULATED RIUSK (5) can take this. Jarrod Wehlow’s CHARLES SEVEN (6) impressed first-up 1100m Rocky Mdn win 10 days ago. This harder but will be in it for a long way if not all the way. ADRIAN Coome’s NINEONONE (8) makes plenty of appeal as well.

Race 6: Another lottery. Clinton Taylor’s three times winner HEY PAL (1) untried this trip but been doing everything right. Big threat. Matt Kropp’s TEARS OF LOVE (3) is very fit and form good for this. Darryl Hansen’s VALADYIUM (7) is a 1600m Sunshine Coast winner looking well in at the weights. Nat McCall’s REDSTONE (12) in the money last five starts and hardened for this trip. Looks ideally suited down in the weights.

Race 7: Clinton Taylor’s FINUCANE MISSILE (3) has won last two Rocky/Mack 1200m/1300m. Going great guns and proven weight carrier. John Manzelmann’s. Craig Smith’s BESTERS (5) each-way hope on recent consistent Downs area form. Widely drawn Ricky Vale’s DOOM (3) also a good chance. Darryl Hansen’s DREAM BIG (10) has much to offer and placed to perfection under Bard Stewart from rails. Looks the winner. Chris Attard’s FIGHT THE KNEAD (14) must be respected as genuine hope on last start Newcastle 1600m 4th after 2nd/11 1600m Queanbeyan. Has luxury weight.