Easy Eating

Rockhampton dining institution partners with UberEATS

Staff writers
29th Jan 2020 6:28 PM
Frenchville Sports Club has sealed the deal on a partnership with food delivery service UberEATS.

Rockhampton residents now have the opportunity to get their favourite FSC meal without leaving their homes.

Frenchville Sports Club general manager Damien Massingham said in a first for the community, Frenchville Sports Club had joined the popular food delivery app.

“As an extension of our in-house dining, this online ordering system allows us to take our dining experience to the comfort of people’s lounge rooms. Pyjamas optional,” he said.

“The partnership with UberEATS is a natural extension for Frenchville Sports Club to make our favourite meals more convenient for our loyal patrons.

“The FSC UberEATS menu features all your favourite meals including: crumbed steaks, pizzas, schnitzels, burgers and salads and even meals for the kids.

“Meals are available for delivery from 11am until 8pm daily and we look forward to cooking for you.”

Customers can download the UberEATS app and search Frenchville Sports Club.”

