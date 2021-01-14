Rockhampton disability provider to expand with new homes

A Rockhampton disability support provider plans to expand its facility with multiple residential homes.

Gideon Town Planning has lodged plans on behalf of Multicap to Rockhampton Regional Council to develop on the block next to its Jardine St facility.

Multicap has owned 90 Jardine St since 2014 and bought 76-90 Jardine St in early 2019 for a recorded $550,000.

Multicap is a high needs disability support provider, providing an extensive range of disability support services to the Rockhampton and surrounding community, which includes accommodation.

The proposed development would allow Multicap to expand the housing support and services it offers and would provide residents with social experiences and activities in a safe and assisted care environment.

The development has a range of one, two and three-bedroom units that are modified to support quality living options for those who may experience complex needs.

There would be 10 accommodation units and four short term units and associated administration facilities with a large parkland and covered pergola.

Some buildings will be constructed as slab on ground and fill pads and the ones at the rear of the site will be built on raised stilts to allow for flooding movement.

A flood impact assessment and stormwater management plan has been submitted with the application from McMutrie Consulting Engineers.

The application is now awaiting approval from council.