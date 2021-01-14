Menu
Plans by Rufus Design Group for 164 Fitzroy St.
Health

Rockhampton doctor plans to expand with own medical practice

Vanessa Jarrett
, vanessa.jarett@news.com.au
14th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

An Allenstown home is set to be transformed into medical offices as the project awaits approval from Rockhampton Regional Council.

Gideon Town Planning submitted the application for a material change of use for health care services at 164 Fitzroy St, Allenstown.

The highset house is located between the TAFE campus and Spar on Fitzroy St.

The development proposal is to establish a medical practice on the ground floor of the existing house, plus works to the driveway and a parking area with seven car parks.

164 Fitzroy St, Allenstown. Photo: McGrath Real Estate
The medical practice would include a reception/waiting area, two consultation rooms, toilet/bathroom, laundry, lounge and kitchen.

The business would operate from 8am to 5pm, Monday to Saturday.

The house would require lifting and restumping to accommodate the works.

The upstairs would be kept for residential use.

The application notes the development services the needs of the surrounding community and would only be small scale.

A Rockhampton doctor is behind the project.

The property sold for $240,000 mid last year.

The application is yet to be approved by council and this may not be done so until a new mayor is elected.

