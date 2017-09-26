Rockhampton drug driver had MDMA, meth and cannabis in her system

Tahnikka Pope, 20, pleaded guilty in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court on September 14 to one count of drug driving, one count of driving unlicensed, one of contravening police direction, one of failing to provide identification to police and one of possessing a bong.

WHEN police first caught up with her, she was driving with methamphetamines, cannabis and MDMA in her system.

She was immediately suspended from driving for 24 hours, but she couldn't wait and they caught up with her 17 hours later up the highway. At this point, she was told she had to hand over her vehicle to police by a certain date.

Instead, she handed the number plates into the Department of Main Roads and claims her cousin took off with the vehicle to an unknown location in the Northern Territory.

Police prosecutor Clancy Fox said in the early hours of July 29 police intercepted Pope on Brisbane Rd, Mooloolaba where she returned a positive road-side saliva test and she was given an immediate 24-hour suspension from driving.

An analysis of the saliva revealed she had meth, cannabis and MDMA in her system.

Mr Fox said at 6pm that day, Pope was intercepted near Gympie where she told police she was driving to Rockhampton to visit family.

She was told she had until August 1 to produce the vehicle to a police station for impoundment.

Mr Fox said when police located her on Gillespie St after that date, she told police she thought she only had to hand in the number plates of the vehicle to Main Roads.

He said checks revealed she had done this.

On August 8, police found her with a bong which she told them was her fathers.

Defence lawyer Zoe Craven said her cousin had taken the car to the Northern Territory.

"She is not sure where it is now," she said.

Magistrate Cameron Press ordered Pope pay a $450 fine for drug driving, $400 for driving on a suspended licence, $250 for contravening police direction and $400 for failing to produce the vehicle. Convictions were recorded for those offences.

She was disqualified from driving for three months for the drug driving and six months for driving on a suspended licence.

Pope was ordered to undergo a drug diversion program for the bong possession, released on a $400 good behaviour bond and no conviction recorded for this offence.