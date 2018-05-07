Menu
Cathleen Han in the Improptu Reading Girls/Boys 12 & U/14 Years, at the 83rd Rockhampton Eisteddfod.
Cathleen Han in the Improptu Reading Girls/Boys 12 & U/14 Years, at the 83rd Rockhampton Eisteddfod. Chris Ison ROK030518ceisteddfod2
News

Rockhampton Eisteddfod 2018 results

7th May 2018 4:00 PM
Eisteddfod Results for Sunday, April 29

Section 329 - Light Verse Girls/Boys 9 Years

  • 1st 86.5 Asenka Jayasuriya
  • 2nd 86 Eloise Finter
  • 3rd 83.5 Madeleine Green

Section 347 - Prose Girls/Boys 8 Years & Under

  • 1st 88 George Pentecost
  • 2nd 87 Sean Manning
  • 3rd 86 Magnus Connell

Section 349 - Prose Girls/Boys 10 & Under 12 Years

  • 1st 88.5 Millie O'Brien
  • 2nd 88 Dylan Itzstein
  • 3rd 87 Bryce Wogand

Section 312 - Verse Speaking Girls/Boys 8 Years

  • 1st 87 Patrick Chopping
  • 2nd 86.5 Millicent Harms
  • 3rd 86 Eamon Mandal

Section 364 - Improvisation Girls/Boys 12 & U/14 Years

  • 1st 90 Shannon Smith
  • 2nd 85 Hayley Eden
  • 3rd 82 Ben Fitzpatrick

Section 348 - Prose Girls/Boys 9 Years

  • 1st 86 Delia Whittaker
  • 2nd 85 Mollie Fitzpatrick

Section 330 - Light Verse Girls/Boys 10 Years

  • 1st 89 Josh Steer
  • 2nd 87.5 Charlotte Wright
  • 3rd 87 Dylan Itzstein

Section 320 - Verse Speaking Girls/Boys 12 Years

  • 1st 90 Shannon Smith
  • 2nd 87 Hannah Cowan
  • 3rd 86 Sienna Elliott

Section 363 - Prepared Mime Girls/Boys 16 & U/18 Years

  • 1st 89 William Smith
  • 2nd 86.5 Steven Kyriazis

Eisteddfod Results for Monday, April 30th

Section 355 - Impromptu Reading Girls/Boys 14 & U/16 Years

  • 1st 87 Madison Schneider
  • 2nd 86 Alicia Kyriazis
  • 3rd 85.5 Olivia Offord

Section 316 - Verse Speaking Girls/Boys 10 Years

  • 1st 86.5 Dylan Itzstein
  • 2nd 86 Hayden Ellis
  • 3rd 85.5 Darcy Merriman-McKay

Section 381 - Duo/trio Poem Girls/Boys 10 & U/12 Years

  • 1st 87 Alexander Connell, Magnus Connell
  • 2nd 85.5 James Toman, Lewis Christensen
  • 3rd 85 Emily Ellis, Hayden Ellis

Section 361 - Prepared Mime Girls/Boys 12 & U/14 Years

  • 1st 90 Shannon Smith
  • 2nd 85 Ben Fitzpatrick

Section 350 - Prose Girls/Boys 12 & Under 14 Years

  • 1st 90 Shannon Smith
  • 2nd 86 Jett Harney
  • 3rd 85 Talia Bauman

Sasha Li competing in the Modern Jazz Solo 13 and Under 15 years at the 83rd Rockhampton Eisteddfod.
Sasha Li competing in the Modern Jazz Solo 13 and Under 15 years at the 83rd Rockhampton Eisteddfod. Chris Ison ROK060518ceisteddfod7

Section 376 - Group Mime Girls/Boys U/12 Years

  • 1st 85 RGS Dance & Musical Theatre Academy

Section 332 - Light Verse Girls/Boys 12 Years

  • 1st 87 Jett Harney
  • 2nd 86.5 Mae Robinson
  • 3rd 86 Shannon Smith

Section 371 - Drama Girls/Boys 14 & U/16 Years

  • 1st 91 Christina Tungate
  • 2nd 90 Roxy McDonald
  • 3rd 89.5 Madison Schneider

Section 352 - Prose Girls/Boys 16 & Under 18 Years

  • 1st 89 Katie Webse
  • 2nd 87 Maddi Tiegs
  • 3rd 86.5 Baylee Corbett

Section 345 - Australian Poem Girls/Boys 14 & Under 16 Years

  • 1st 88 Olivia Offord
  • 2nd 86.5 Georgiana Russell
  • 3rd 86 Minette Boyd

Eisteddfod Results for Tuesday, May 1st

Section 342 - Australian Poem Girls/Boys 11 Years

  • 1st 86 Millie O'Brien
  • 2nd 85.5 Chelsea Norris
  • 3rd 85 Alice McDonald

Section 341 - Australian Poem Girls/Boys 10 Years

  • 1st 87 Alexander Connell
  • 2nd 86 Dylan Itzstein
  • 3rd 85.5 Nathaniel Norris

Section 343 - Australian Poem Girls/Boys 12 Years

  • 1st 87 Shannon Smith
  • 2nd 86 Hannah Cowan
  • 3rd 85 William Salmond

Section 340 - Australian Poem Girls/Boys 9 Years

  • 1st 85 Mollie Fitzpatrick
  • 2nd 84.5 Asenka Jayasuriya
  • 3rd 83.5 Eloise Finter

Joelle Lynch competing in the Modern Jazz Solo 13 and Under 15 years at the 83rd Rockhampton Eisteddfod.
Joelle Lynch competing in the Modern Jazz Solo 13 and Under 15 years at the 83rd Rockhampton Eisteddfod. Chris Ison ROK060518ceisteddfod8

Section 339 - Australian Poem Girls/Boys 8 Years

  • 1st 87 Magnus Connell
  • 2nd 85 Patrick Chopping
  • 3rd 84.5 Florence Hare-Williams

Section 360 - Prepared Mime Girls/Boys 10 & U/12 Years

  • 1st 88 Zoe Eden
  • 2nd 87.5 Finlay Manning
  • 3rd 87 Dylan Itzstein

Section 338 - Australian Poem Girls/Boys 7 Years & Under

  • 1st 87.5 Radinka Jayasuriya
  • 2nd 87 Ashleigh Chopping
  • 3rd 86.5 Isobel Ellis

Section 333 - Light Verse Girls/Boys 13 Years

  • 1st 84.5 Ben Fitzpatrick
  • 2nd 84 Joshua Gale
  • 3rd 83 Ethan Leifels

Section 362 - Prepared Mime Girls/Boys 14 & U/16 Years

  • 1st 89 Alicia Kyriazis
  • 2nd 88.5 Hanna Bourke

Eisteddfod Results for Wednesday, May 2nd

Section 373 - Duologue In Costume Girls/Boys U/12 Years

  • 1st 87 Alice McDonald, Milie O'Brien
  • 2nd 86.5 Millicent Harms, Maeli Osborne
  • 3rd 86 Taitum Harney, Harriet Farrell

Section 300 - Verse Speaking Choir Primary School Years Prep - 3

ENROLMENT OVER 150 STUDENTS

  • 1st 86.5 St Benedicts Catholic Primary School
  • 2nd 86 St Joseph's Wandal
  • 3rd 85.5 Glenmore State School

Maddison Scharer competing in the Modern Jazz Solo 13 and Under 15 years at the 83rd Rockhampton Eisteddfod.
Maddison Scharer competing in the Modern Jazz Solo 13 and Under 15 years at the 83rd Rockhampton Eisteddfod. Chris Ison ROK060518ceisteddfod9

Section 301 - Verse Speaking Choir Primary School Years 4 - 6

ENROLMENT OVER 150 STUDENTS

  • 1st St Benedicts Catholic Primary School
  • 2nd St Joseph's Wandal
  • 3rd St Paul's Gracemere Years 3,4

Section 370 - Character Recital In Costume Girls/Boys 12 & U/14 Years

  • 1st 89 Shannon Smith
  • 2nd 87 Sydney Peff
  • 3rd 86 Talia Bauman

Section 374 - Duologue In Costume Girls/Boys 12 & U/15 Years

  • 1st 92 Alain Li, Shannon Smith
  • 2nd 87.5 Cathleen Han, Scarlett Lever
  • 3rd 87 Millie Hopkins, Isabel Wehmeier

Section 369 - Character Recital In Costume Girls/Boys 10 & U/12 Years

  • 1st 88 Millie O'Brien
  • 2nd 87 Harriet Farrell
  • 3rd 86.5 Harry Hopkins

Section 368 - Character Recital In Costume Girls/Boys 9 Years

  • 1st 85 Mollie Fitzpatrick
  • 2nd 84.5 Eloise Finter
  • 3rd 84 Madeleine Green

Jorja Millgate competing in the Modern Jazz Solo 13 and Under 15 years at the 83rd Rockhampton Eisteddfod.
Jorja Millgate competing in the Modern Jazz Solo 13 and Under 15 years at the 83rd Rockhampton Eisteddfod. Chris Ison ROK060518ceisteddfod1

Section 367 - Character Recital In Costume Girls/Boys 8 Years & Under

  • 1st 86 Jamie Cofield
  • 2nd 85.5 George Pentecost
  • 3rd 85 Sean Manning

Section 375 - Duologue In Costume Girls/Boys 15 & U/18 Years

  • 1st 88 Alicia Kyriazis, Hannah Goodsall
  • 2nd 87 Lucy Fitzpatrick, Ben Fitzpatrick
  • 3rd 86.5 Steven Kyriazis, Wesley Muir

Section 306 - Signing Choirs Years Prep - 6 ( Special Schools other than deaf units )

  • 1st Rockhampton North Special School

Section 304 - Signing Choirs Years Prep - 3

  • 1st St Peter's School
  • 2nd Rockhampton Grammar School (1-3)
  • 3rd Crescent Lagoon State School

Section 305 - Signing Choirs Years 4 - 6

  • 1st St Peter's School
  • 2nd Rockhampton Grammar School
  • 3rd Glenmore State School

Section 307 - Signing Choirs Secondary School / Adult

  • 1st Rockhampton Grammar School

Eisteddfod Results for Thursday, May 3rd

Section 326 - Light Verse Girls/boys U/7 Years

  • 1st 86 Sophia Robertson
  • 2nd 85 Fern Leslie
  • 3rd 84.5 Mary Thomson

Section 314 - Verse Speaking Girls/Boys 9 Years

  • 1st 87 Lewis Christensen
  • 2nd 86.5 Asenka Jayasuriya
  • 3rd 86 Eloise Finter

Halla Curtis-Gee competing in the Modern Jazz Solo 13 and Under 15 years at the 83rd Rockhampton Eisteddfod.
Halla Curtis-Gee competing in the Modern Jazz Solo 13 and Under 15 years at the 83rd Rockhampton Eisteddfod. Chris Ison ROK060518ceisteddfod5

Section 327 - Light Verse Girls/Boys 7 Years

  • 1st 86.5 Annika Baxter
  • 2nd 86 Radinka Jayasuriya
  • 3rd 85.5 Rory Leifels

Section 357 - Prepared Speech Primary School

  • 1st 90 Dylan Itzstein
  • 2nd 84 Mollie Fitzpatrick

Section 358 - Prepared Speech Secondary School

  • 1st 85.5 Christopher Ilott
  • 2nd 85 Ben Fitzpatrick
  • 3rd 84.5 Lucy Fitzpatrick

Section 354 - Impromptu Reading Girls/Boys 12 & U/14 Years

  • 1st 88 Shannon Smith
  • 2nd 87 Mae Robinson
  • 3rd 85 Sydney Peff

Section 366 - Improvisation Girls/Boys 16 & U/18 Years

  • 1st 85.5 William Smith
  • 2nd 85 Lucy Fitzpatrick
  • 3rd 84.5 Steven Kyriazis

Section 322 - Verse Speaking Girls/Boys 13 Years

  • 1st 87 Sydney Peff
  • 2nd 85.5 Imogen Fitton
  • 3rd 85 Ruby Robertson

Section 356 - Impromptu Reading Girls/Boys 16 & U/18 Years

  • 1st 90 Steven Kyriazis
  • 2nd 87.5 Ezekiel Bartlem-Hare
  • 3rd 87 Maddi Tiegs

Dance Star Studio competing in the Tap Group Under 10 years at the 83rd Rockhampton Eisteddfod.
Dance Star Studio competing in the Tap Group Under 10 years at the 83rd Rockhampton Eisteddfod. Chris Ison ROK060518ceisteddfod1

Section 351 - Prose Girls/Boys 14 & Under 16 Years

  • 1st 92 Olivia Offord
  • 2nd 90 Christina Tungate
  • 3rd 89 Alicia Kyriazis

Section 346 - Australian Poem Girls/Boys 16 & Under 18 Years

  • 1st 89 Steven Kyriazis
  • 2nd 87 William Smith
  • 3rd 86.5 Baylee Corbett

Eisteddfod Results for Friday, May 4

Section 310 - Verse Speaking Girls/Boys 7 Years

  • 1st 86.5 Radinka Jayasuriya
  • 2nd 86 Sean Manning
  • 3rd 85.5 Sophie Wilson

Section 308 - Verse Speaking Girls/Boys U/7 Years

  • 1st 87 Fern Leslie
  • 2nd 86 Zara Kummerfield
  • 3rd 85 Claudia Sullivan

Section 380 - Duo/trio Poem Girls/Boys U/10 Years

  • 1st 86 Madeleine Green, Sophie Wright
  • 2nd 85.5 Angus Thompson, Finbar Stanfield, Callum Richardson
  • 3rd 85 Rory Liefels, Jamie Cofield, Olivia Tummon

Section 359 - Prepared Mime Girls/Boys U/10 Years

  • 1st 86 Sean Manning
  • 2nd 85.5 Mollie Fitzpatrick
  • 3rd 85 Millicent Harms

Section 318 - Verse Speaking Girls/Boys 11 Years

  • 1st 88.5 Emily Ellis
  • 2nd 88 Benjamin George
  • 3rd 87.5 Alain Li

Section 353 - Impromptu Reading Girls/Boys U/12 Years

  • 1st 90 Alain Li
  • 2nd 89 Alexander Connell
  • 3rd 86 Charlotte Offord

Section 365 - Improvisation Girls/Boys 14 & U/16 Years

  • 1st 89 Dominic Norris
  • 2nd 88 Georgiana Russell
  • 3rd 86.5 Roxy McDonald

Section 328 - Light Verse Girls/Boys 8 Years

  • 1st 90 Louis Sullivan
  • 2nd 89 George Pentecost
  • 3rd 86.5 Magnus Connell

Section 382 - Duo/trio Poem Girls/Boys 12 & U/18 Years

  • 1st 91 Steven Kyriazis, Alicia Kyriazis
  • 2nd 90 Hanna Bourke, Roxy McDonald
  • 3rd 89 Carmen Harrington-Wade, Abbey Miers, Georgiana Russell

Section 377 - Group Mime Girls/Boys 12 & U/15 Years

  • 1st 88 RGS Dance & Musical Theatre Academy B
  • 2nd 82 RGS Dance & Musical Theatre Academy A

Section 379 - Group Improvisation Girls/Boys U/18 Years

  • 1st 88 DS Creative Industries
  • 2nd 84 Chocolate Voices Drama Group

Section 378 - Group Mime Girls/Boys 15 & U/18 Years

  • 1st 88 RGS Dance & Musical Theatre Academy A
