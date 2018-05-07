Rockhampton Eisteddfod 2018 results
Eisteddfod Results for Sunday, April 29
Section 329 - Light Verse Girls/Boys 9 Years
- 1st 86.5 Asenka Jayasuriya
- 2nd 86 Eloise Finter
- 3rd 83.5 Madeleine Green
Section 347 - Prose Girls/Boys 8 Years & Under
- 1st 88 George Pentecost
- 2nd 87 Sean Manning
- 3rd 86 Magnus Connell
Section 349 - Prose Girls/Boys 10 & Under 12 Years
- 1st 88.5 Millie O'Brien
- 2nd 88 Dylan Itzstein
- 3rd 87 Bryce Wogand
Section 312 - Verse Speaking Girls/Boys 8 Years
- 1st 87 Patrick Chopping
- 2nd 86.5 Millicent Harms
- 3rd 86 Eamon Mandal
Section 364 - Improvisation Girls/Boys 12 & U/14 Years
- 1st 90 Shannon Smith
- 2nd 85 Hayley Eden
- 3rd 82 Ben Fitzpatrick
Section 348 - Prose Girls/Boys 9 Years
- 1st 86 Delia Whittaker
- 2nd 85 Mollie Fitzpatrick
Section 330 - Light Verse Girls/Boys 10 Years
- 1st 89 Josh Steer
- 2nd 87.5 Charlotte Wright
- 3rd 87 Dylan Itzstein
Section 320 - Verse Speaking Girls/Boys 12 Years
- 1st 90 Shannon Smith
- 2nd 87 Hannah Cowan
- 3rd 86 Sienna Elliott
Section 363 - Prepared Mime Girls/Boys 16 & U/18 Years
- 1st 89 William Smith
- 2nd 86.5 Steven Kyriazis
Eisteddfod Results for Monday, April 30th
Section 355 - Impromptu Reading Girls/Boys 14 & U/16 Years
- 1st 87 Madison Schneider
- 2nd 86 Alicia Kyriazis
- 3rd 85.5 Olivia Offord
Section 316 - Verse Speaking Girls/Boys 10 Years
- 1st 86.5 Dylan Itzstein
- 2nd 86 Hayden Ellis
- 3rd 85.5 Darcy Merriman-McKay
Section 381 - Duo/trio Poem Girls/Boys 10 & U/12 Years
- 1st 87 Alexander Connell, Magnus Connell
- 2nd 85.5 James Toman, Lewis Christensen
- 3rd 85 Emily Ellis, Hayden Ellis
Section 361 - Prepared Mime Girls/Boys 12 & U/14 Years
- 1st 90 Shannon Smith
- 2nd 85 Ben Fitzpatrick
Section 350 - Prose Girls/Boys 12 & Under 14 Years
- 1st 90 Shannon Smith
- 2nd 86 Jett Harney
- 3rd 85 Talia Bauman
Section 376 - Group Mime Girls/Boys U/12 Years
- 1st 85 RGS Dance & Musical Theatre Academy
Section 332 - Light Verse Girls/Boys 12 Years
- 1st 87 Jett Harney
- 2nd 86.5 Mae Robinson
- 3rd 86 Shannon Smith
Section 371 - Drama Girls/Boys 14 & U/16 Years
- 1st 91 Christina Tungate
- 2nd 90 Roxy McDonald
- 3rd 89.5 Madison Schneider
Section 352 - Prose Girls/Boys 16 & Under 18 Years
- 1st 89 Katie Webse
- 2nd 87 Maddi Tiegs
- 3rd 86.5 Baylee Corbett
Section 345 - Australian Poem Girls/Boys 14 & Under 16 Years
- 1st 88 Olivia Offord
- 2nd 86.5 Georgiana Russell
- 3rd 86 Minette Boyd
Eisteddfod Results for Tuesday, May 1st
Section 342 - Australian Poem Girls/Boys 11 Years
- 1st 86 Millie O'Brien
- 2nd 85.5 Chelsea Norris
- 3rd 85 Alice McDonald
Section 341 - Australian Poem Girls/Boys 10 Years
- 1st 87 Alexander Connell
- 2nd 86 Dylan Itzstein
- 3rd 85.5 Nathaniel Norris
Section 343 - Australian Poem Girls/Boys 12 Years
- 1st 87 Shannon Smith
- 2nd 86 Hannah Cowan
- 3rd 85 William Salmond
Section 340 - Australian Poem Girls/Boys 9 Years
- 1st 85 Mollie Fitzpatrick
- 2nd 84.5 Asenka Jayasuriya
- 3rd 83.5 Eloise Finter
Section 339 - Australian Poem Girls/Boys 8 Years
- 1st 87 Magnus Connell
- 2nd 85 Patrick Chopping
- 3rd 84.5 Florence Hare-Williams
Section 360 - Prepared Mime Girls/Boys 10 & U/12 Years
- 1st 88 Zoe Eden
- 2nd 87.5 Finlay Manning
- 3rd 87 Dylan Itzstein
Section 338 - Australian Poem Girls/Boys 7 Years & Under
- 1st 87.5 Radinka Jayasuriya
- 2nd 87 Ashleigh Chopping
- 3rd 86.5 Isobel Ellis
Section 333 - Light Verse Girls/Boys 13 Years
- 1st 84.5 Ben Fitzpatrick
- 2nd 84 Joshua Gale
- 3rd 83 Ethan Leifels
Section 362 - Prepared Mime Girls/Boys 14 & U/16 Years
- 1st 89 Alicia Kyriazis
- 2nd 88.5 Hanna Bourke
Eisteddfod Results for Wednesday, May 2nd
Section 373 - Duologue In Costume Girls/Boys U/12 Years
- 1st 87 Alice McDonald, Milie O'Brien
- 2nd 86.5 Millicent Harms, Maeli Osborne
- 3rd 86 Taitum Harney, Harriet Farrell
Section 300 - Verse Speaking Choir Primary School Years Prep - 3
ENROLMENT OVER 150 STUDENTS
- 1st 86.5 St Benedicts Catholic Primary School
- 2nd 86 St Joseph's Wandal
- 3rd 85.5 Glenmore State School
Section 301 - Verse Speaking Choir Primary School Years 4 - 6
ENROLMENT OVER 150 STUDENTS
- 1st St Benedicts Catholic Primary School
- 2nd St Joseph's Wandal
- 3rd St Paul's Gracemere Years 3,4
Section 370 - Character Recital In Costume Girls/Boys 12 & U/14 Years
- 1st 89 Shannon Smith
- 2nd 87 Sydney Peff
- 3rd 86 Talia Bauman
Section 374 - Duologue In Costume Girls/Boys 12 & U/15 Years
- 1st 92 Alain Li, Shannon Smith
- 2nd 87.5 Cathleen Han, Scarlett Lever
- 3rd 87 Millie Hopkins, Isabel Wehmeier
Section 369 - Character Recital In Costume Girls/Boys 10 & U/12 Years
- 1st 88 Millie O'Brien
- 2nd 87 Harriet Farrell
- 3rd 86.5 Harry Hopkins
Section 368 - Character Recital In Costume Girls/Boys 9 Years
- 1st 85 Mollie Fitzpatrick
- 2nd 84.5 Eloise Finter
- 3rd 84 Madeleine Green
Section 367 - Character Recital In Costume Girls/Boys 8 Years & Under
- 1st 86 Jamie Cofield
- 2nd 85.5 George Pentecost
- 3rd 85 Sean Manning
Section 375 - Duologue In Costume Girls/Boys 15 & U/18 Years
- 1st 88 Alicia Kyriazis, Hannah Goodsall
- 2nd 87 Lucy Fitzpatrick, Ben Fitzpatrick
- 3rd 86.5 Steven Kyriazis, Wesley Muir
Section 306 - Signing Choirs Years Prep - 6 ( Special Schools other than deaf units )
- 1st Rockhampton North Special School
Section 304 - Signing Choirs Years Prep - 3
- 1st St Peter's School
- 2nd Rockhampton Grammar School (1-3)
- 3rd Crescent Lagoon State School
Section 305 - Signing Choirs Years 4 - 6
- 1st St Peter's School
- 2nd Rockhampton Grammar School
- 3rd Glenmore State School
Section 307 - Signing Choirs Secondary School / Adult
- 1st Rockhampton Grammar School
Eisteddfod Results for Thursday, May 3rd
Section 326 - Light Verse Girls/boys U/7 Years
- 1st 86 Sophia Robertson
- 2nd 85 Fern Leslie
- 3rd 84.5 Mary Thomson
Section 314 - Verse Speaking Girls/Boys 9 Years
- 1st 87 Lewis Christensen
- 2nd 86.5 Asenka Jayasuriya
- 3rd 86 Eloise Finter
Section 327 - Light Verse Girls/Boys 7 Years
- 1st 86.5 Annika Baxter
- 2nd 86 Radinka Jayasuriya
- 3rd 85.5 Rory Leifels
Section 357 - Prepared Speech Primary School
- 1st 90 Dylan Itzstein
- 2nd 84 Mollie Fitzpatrick
Section 358 - Prepared Speech Secondary School
- 1st 85.5 Christopher Ilott
- 2nd 85 Ben Fitzpatrick
- 3rd 84.5 Lucy Fitzpatrick
Section 354 - Impromptu Reading Girls/Boys 12 & U/14 Years
- 1st 88 Shannon Smith
- 2nd 87 Mae Robinson
- 3rd 85 Sydney Peff
Section 366 - Improvisation Girls/Boys 16 & U/18 Years
- 1st 85.5 William Smith
- 2nd 85 Lucy Fitzpatrick
- 3rd 84.5 Steven Kyriazis
Section 322 - Verse Speaking Girls/Boys 13 Years
- 1st 87 Sydney Peff
- 2nd 85.5 Imogen Fitton
- 3rd 85 Ruby Robertson
Section 356 - Impromptu Reading Girls/Boys 16 & U/18 Years
- 1st 90 Steven Kyriazis
- 2nd 87.5 Ezekiel Bartlem-Hare
- 3rd 87 Maddi Tiegs
Section 351 - Prose Girls/Boys 14 & Under 16 Years
- 1st 92 Olivia Offord
- 2nd 90 Christina Tungate
- 3rd 89 Alicia Kyriazis
Section 346 - Australian Poem Girls/Boys 16 & Under 18 Years
- 1st 89 Steven Kyriazis
- 2nd 87 William Smith
- 3rd 86.5 Baylee Corbett
Eisteddfod Results for Friday, May 4
Section 310 - Verse Speaking Girls/Boys 7 Years
- 1st 86.5 Radinka Jayasuriya
- 2nd 86 Sean Manning
- 3rd 85.5 Sophie Wilson
Section 308 - Verse Speaking Girls/Boys U/7 Years
- 1st 87 Fern Leslie
- 2nd 86 Zara Kummerfield
- 3rd 85 Claudia Sullivan
Section 380 - Duo/trio Poem Girls/Boys U/10 Years
- 1st 86 Madeleine Green, Sophie Wright
- 2nd 85.5 Angus Thompson, Finbar Stanfield, Callum Richardson
- 3rd 85 Rory Liefels, Jamie Cofield, Olivia Tummon
Section 359 - Prepared Mime Girls/Boys U/10 Years
- 1st 86 Sean Manning
- 2nd 85.5 Mollie Fitzpatrick
- 3rd 85 Millicent Harms
Section 318 - Verse Speaking Girls/Boys 11 Years
- 1st 88.5 Emily Ellis
- 2nd 88 Benjamin George
- 3rd 87.5 Alain Li
Section 353 - Impromptu Reading Girls/Boys U/12 Years
- 1st 90 Alain Li
- 2nd 89 Alexander Connell
- 3rd 86 Charlotte Offord
Section 365 - Improvisation Girls/Boys 14 & U/16 Years
- 1st 89 Dominic Norris
- 2nd 88 Georgiana Russell
- 3rd 86.5 Roxy McDonald
Section 328 - Light Verse Girls/Boys 8 Years
- 1st 90 Louis Sullivan
- 2nd 89 George Pentecost
- 3rd 86.5 Magnus Connell
Section 382 - Duo/trio Poem Girls/Boys 12 & U/18 Years
- 1st 91 Steven Kyriazis, Alicia Kyriazis
- 2nd 90 Hanna Bourke, Roxy McDonald
- 3rd 89 Carmen Harrington-Wade, Abbey Miers, Georgiana Russell
Section 377 - Group Mime Girls/Boys 12 & U/15 Years
- 1st 88 RGS Dance & Musical Theatre Academy B
- 2nd 82 RGS Dance & Musical Theatre Academy A
Section 379 - Group Improvisation Girls/Boys U/18 Years
- 1st 88 DS Creative Industries
- 2nd 84 Chocolate Voices Drama Group
Section 378 - Group Mime Girls/Boys 15 & U/18 Years
- 1st 88 RGS Dance & Musical Theatre Academy A