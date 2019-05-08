Menu
Hayden Whyte in Section 525 - Instrumental brass solo 12&U14 (Nora Baird memorial annual trophy)
Rockhampton Eisteddfod results

8th May 2019 4:20 PM
Sunday, May 5th

Section 310 - VERSE SPEAKING GIRLS/BOYS 7 YEARS

1st 80 Sophia Robertson

2nd 79 Fern Leslie

3rd 78 Claudia Sullivan

Sophie Land and Eric Dennis in Section 535 - Instrumental String Duet/Trio 12 years and under (Colleen Sharp Perpetual trophy)
Section 308 - VERSE SPEAKING GIRLS/BOYS U/7 YEARS

1st 83 Isobel Ellis

2nd 80 Zara Kummerfield

Section 346 - AUSTRALIAN POEM GIRLS/BOYS 16 & UNDER 18 YEARS

1st 84 Maddi Tiegs

2nd 83 Katie Webse

3rd 82 Olivia Offord

Section 359 - PREPARED MIME GIRLS/BOYS U/10 YEARS

1st 80 Maeli Osborne

2nd 78 Fern Leslie

3rd 77 Emily Watson

Section 318 - VERSE SPEAKING GIRLS/BOYS 11 YEARS

1st 84 Alexander Connell

2nd 82 Darcy Merriman-McKay

3rd 81 Alyssa Wehmeier

Section 353 - IMPROMPTU READING GIRLS/BOYS U/12 YEARS

1st 82 Hayden Ellis

2nd 81 Taitum Harney

3rd 80 Julia Collins

Section 365 - IMPROVISATION GIRLS/BOYS 14 & U/16 YEARS

1st 85 Mackay Pobar

Section 328 - LIGHT VERSE GIRLS/BOYS 8 YEARS

1st 82 Radinka Jayasuriya

2nd 81 Rory Leifels

3rd 80 Sean Manning

3rd 80 Jasmine Wright

Section 350A- PROSE GIRLS/BOYS 12 & UNDER 14 YEARS

1st 86 Harry Hopkins

2nd 84 Shannon Smith

3rd 83.5 India Iwers

Section 350B - PROSE GIRLS/BOYS 12 & UNDER 14 YEARS

1st 84 Frances Murphy

2nd 83 Cira Wilson

3rd 82 Will Salmond

Section 382 - DUO/TRIO POEM GIRLS/BOYS 12 & U/18 YEARS

1st 100 Alicia Kyriazis, Cathleen Han, Scarlett Lever

2nd 84 Todd Williams, Ethan Leifels, Jett Harney

3rd 83 Emily Ellis, Hayden Ellis

Section 378 - GROUP MIME GIRLS/BOYS 15 & U/18 YEARS

1st 85 RGS Dance & Musical Theatre Academy

Section 377 - GROUP MIME GIRLS/BOYS 12 & U/15 YEARS

1st 80 RGS Dance & Musical Theatre Academy A

Monday, May 6th

Section 535 - INSTRUMENTAL STRING DUET/TRIO 12 YEARS & UNDER

1st 88 Katie Kerr, Sophia Harrison

2nd 82 James Rayner, Patrick Thomas

Section 512 - SET VIOLIN SOLO 10 & U/12 YEARS

1st 85 Katie Kerr

2nd 80 James Rayner

Section 525 - INSTRUMENTAL BRASS SOLO 12 & U/14 YEARS

1st 83 Hayden Whyte

Section 537 - INSTRUMENTAL WOODWIND DUET/TRIO 12 YEARS & UNDER

1st 86 Amelia Black, Joshua Jose

2nd 84 Harrison Cran, James Silang

Section 570 - AUSTRALIAN COMPOSER SOLO UNDER 14 YEARS

1st 95 Alain Li

2nd 86 Alastair McKenzie

3rd 84 Sophie Lucht

3rd 84 Christopher Ilott

Section 544 - NON-CLASSICAL GUITAR DUET/TRIO 12 YEARS & UNDER

1st 86 Lenny Maclean, Deacon Maguire

2nd 81 Thomas Houston, Jacob Houston, Finlay Manning

Section 547 - ORIGINAL COMPOSITION INSTRUMENTAL ( PIANO EXCLUDED ) SOLO OR DUET OPEN - UNDER 18 YEARS

1st 90 Isaac Graham

2nd 86 Aleisha Cesar

Section 520 - WOODWIND SOLO U/12 YEARS

1st 84 Harrison Cran

2nd 82 Rebecca Fall

3rd 80 Riley Lokan

Section 521 - WOODWIND SOLO 12 & U/14 YEARS

1st 94.5 Alain Li

2nd 93 Christopher Ilott

3rd 86 Sophie Lucht

Section 518 - ANY OTHER ORCHESTRAL STRING INSTRUMENT 14 & U/16 YEARS

1st 89.5 Eva Kerr

Section 545 - NON-CLASSICAL GUITAR DUET/TRIO 13 & U/18 YEARS

1st 88 Luca Mella, Edan Faria, Benjamin Woodall

2nd 85 Alex Burkhardt, Alex Rankin

Section 519 - ANY OTHER ORCHESTRAL STRING INSTRUMENT 16 & U/18 YEARS

1st 87 Fletcher Black

2nd 85 Jack Moran

3rd 83 Sansuka De Silva

Section 513 - SET VIOLIN SOLO 12 & U/14 YEARS

1st 87 Maia Curtis-Gee

Section 515 - SET VIOLIN SOLO 16 & U/18 YEARS

1st 94 Isaac Graham

Section 502 - BAROQUE SOLO 14 & UNDER 18 YEARS

1st 92 James Vandeleur

2nd 90 Eva Kerr

2nd 90 Victor Churilov

3rd 88 Millicent Rayner

Section 541 - INSTRUMENTAL BRASS DUET SECONDARY STUDENTS

1st 89 Millicent Rayner, Harshitha Peddireddy

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

