Rockhampton Eisteddfod results
Sunday, May 5th
Section 310 - VERSE SPEAKING GIRLS/BOYS 7 YEARS
1st 80 Sophia Robertson
2nd 79 Fern Leslie
3rd 78 Claudia Sullivan
Section 308 - VERSE SPEAKING GIRLS/BOYS U/7 YEARS
1st 83 Isobel Ellis
2nd 80 Zara Kummerfield
Section 346 - AUSTRALIAN POEM GIRLS/BOYS 16 & UNDER 18 YEARS
1st 84 Maddi Tiegs
2nd 83 Katie Webse
3rd 82 Olivia Offord
Section 359 - PREPARED MIME GIRLS/BOYS U/10 YEARS
1st 80 Maeli Osborne
2nd 78 Fern Leslie
3rd 77 Emily Watson
Section 318 - VERSE SPEAKING GIRLS/BOYS 11 YEARS
1st 84 Alexander Connell
2nd 82 Darcy Merriman-McKay
3rd 81 Alyssa Wehmeier
Section 353 - IMPROMPTU READING GIRLS/BOYS U/12 YEARS
1st 82 Hayden Ellis
2nd 81 Taitum Harney
3rd 80 Julia Collins
Section 365 - IMPROVISATION GIRLS/BOYS 14 & U/16 YEARS
1st 85 Mackay Pobar
Section 328 - LIGHT VERSE GIRLS/BOYS 8 YEARS
1st 82 Radinka Jayasuriya
2nd 81 Rory Leifels
3rd 80 Sean Manning
3rd 80 Jasmine Wright
Section 350A- PROSE GIRLS/BOYS 12 & UNDER 14 YEARS
1st 86 Harry Hopkins
2nd 84 Shannon Smith
3rd 83.5 India Iwers
Section 350B - PROSE GIRLS/BOYS 12 & UNDER 14 YEARS
1st 84 Frances Murphy
2nd 83 Cira Wilson
3rd 82 Will Salmond
Section 382 - DUO/TRIO POEM GIRLS/BOYS 12 & U/18 YEARS
1st 100 Alicia Kyriazis, Cathleen Han, Scarlett Lever
2nd 84 Todd Williams, Ethan Leifels, Jett Harney
3rd 83 Emily Ellis, Hayden Ellis
Section 378 - GROUP MIME GIRLS/BOYS 15 & U/18 YEARS
1st 85 RGS Dance & Musical Theatre Academy
Section 377 - GROUP MIME GIRLS/BOYS 12 & U/15 YEARS
1st 80 RGS Dance & Musical Theatre Academy A
Monday, May 6th
Section 535 - INSTRUMENTAL STRING DUET/TRIO 12 YEARS & UNDER
1st 88 Katie Kerr, Sophia Harrison
2nd 82 James Rayner, Patrick Thomas
Section 512 - SET VIOLIN SOLO 10 & U/12 YEARS
1st 85 Katie Kerr
2nd 80 James Rayner
Section 525 - INSTRUMENTAL BRASS SOLO 12 & U/14 YEARS
1st 83 Hayden Whyte
Section 537 - INSTRUMENTAL WOODWIND DUET/TRIO 12 YEARS & UNDER
1st 86 Amelia Black, Joshua Jose
2nd 84 Harrison Cran, James Silang
Section 570 - AUSTRALIAN COMPOSER SOLO UNDER 14 YEARS
1st 95 Alain Li
2nd 86 Alastair McKenzie
3rd 84 Sophie Lucht
3rd 84 Christopher Ilott
Section 544 - NON-CLASSICAL GUITAR DUET/TRIO 12 YEARS & UNDER
1st 86 Lenny Maclean, Deacon Maguire
2nd 81 Thomas Houston, Jacob Houston, Finlay Manning
Section 547 - ORIGINAL COMPOSITION INSTRUMENTAL ( PIANO EXCLUDED ) SOLO OR DUET OPEN - UNDER 18 YEARS
1st 90 Isaac Graham
2nd 86 Aleisha Cesar
Section 520 - WOODWIND SOLO U/12 YEARS
1st 84 Harrison Cran
2nd 82 Rebecca Fall
3rd 80 Riley Lokan
Section 521 - WOODWIND SOLO 12 & U/14 YEARS
1st 94.5 Alain Li
2nd 93 Christopher Ilott
3rd 86 Sophie Lucht
Section 518 - ANY OTHER ORCHESTRAL STRING INSTRUMENT 14 & U/16 YEARS
1st 89.5 Eva Kerr
Section 545 - NON-CLASSICAL GUITAR DUET/TRIO 13 & U/18 YEARS
1st 88 Luca Mella, Edan Faria, Benjamin Woodall
2nd 85 Alex Burkhardt, Alex Rankin
Section 519 - ANY OTHER ORCHESTRAL STRING INSTRUMENT 16 & U/18 YEARS
1st 87 Fletcher Black
2nd 85 Jack Moran
3rd 83 Sansuka De Silva
Section 513 - SET VIOLIN SOLO 12 & U/14 YEARS
1st 87 Maia Curtis-Gee
Section 515 - SET VIOLIN SOLO 16 & U/18 YEARS
1st 94 Isaac Graham
Section 502 - BAROQUE SOLO 14 & UNDER 18 YEARS
1st 92 James Vandeleur
2nd 90 Eva Kerr
2nd 90 Victor Churilov
3rd 88 Millicent Rayner
Section 541 - INSTRUMENTAL BRASS DUET SECONDARY STUDENTS
1st 89 Millicent Rayner, Harshitha Peddireddy