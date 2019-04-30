Menu
FIRST PLACE: Cadence Wone de Rungs wins the David and Carolyne Huntley Trophy for Light Verse Girls/Boys 10 yrs
Rockhampton eisteddfod season begins

JANN HOULEY
30th Apr 2019 4:25 PM
The 84th Rockhampton eisteddfod opened today with speech and drama performances from its youngest competitors.

Girls and boys aged under seven began the first of over 600 sections - also including dance, vocal and instrumental - which will take place between April 30 and May 31.

In the Light Verse 10 yrs section Tuesday afternoon, Cadence Wone de Rungs earned 90 points to win the David and Carolyne Huntley Trophy.

Cadence, who also enjoys singing and dancing, studies drama with Christine Bond and attends Rockhampton Girls Grammar School.

"Three of my schoolmates were in the same section; we love to support each other,” she said.

"I'm on the student council so we have to develop the confidence to speak at assembly

Though she chose The Porcupine by Roald Dahl for this section, Cadence's favourite author is J. K. Rowling.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

