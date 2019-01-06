Rockhampton emergency department run off their feet

Rockhampton's emergency department were kept busy with thousands of sick and injured people seeking help.

WHILE residents partied hard at Christmas and New Year celebrations, Rockhampton's emergency department were kept busy with thousands of sick and injured people seeking help.

Between Christmas Day and New Year, 1115 people were seen at the emergency department with the busiest day on December 26 with 155 patients.

However, it's almost 100 less than the same period last year when 1196 patients walked through the department's doors.

Director of Emergency Medicine, Dr Syed Khadri, said it was still the busy Christmas activity that was expected.

"While the actual number was slightly lower, we did notice that we had a higher level of acuity,” he said.

"The Christmas period is always busy in the ED and we roster our staff accordingly so they can cope with the extra activity. We have good nurse practitioner coverage which helps with patient flow.

"We have been working hard on management plans for nursing home patients to ensure they don't need an unnecessary trip to the hospital and these have been working well.

"I am very proud of our whole ED team who always work very hard to see all our patients efficiently and effectively all year round, including at Christmas time.

"On average we exceeded the national target of having 80 per cent of patients treated and out of the department within four hours.”

Dr Khadri said there was no stand-out reason for the busy days with patients coming in for a range of reasons from a mix of minor ailments including sprains and strains and gastro cases, along with some non-life threatening trauma cases.

CQ Health chief executive Steve Williamson said it was a busy end to a huge year for CQ's hospitals - in Gladstone, Rockhampton and Emerald.

Between January and November, 103,460 people attended CQ's emergency departments, he said.

"Our teams are there night and day to care for members of our community and I would like to take this opportunity to thank them for their dedication all year round,” Mr Williamson said.

During the month of November, 10,650 people presented to CQ EDs, with the average wait time for treatment of 10 minutes.

"This is testament to the hard work of our staff on the floor who always put in an amazing effort to treat our patients,” Mr Williamson said.