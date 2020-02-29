Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sarah and Sonny Ryan.
Sarah and Sonny Ryan.
News

Rockhampton family celebrates two leap year babies in one

Zara Gilbert, zara.gilbert@capnews.com.au
29th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TODAY is Sonny Ryan’s first birthday - despite the fact he’s been around for four years now.

Born on February 29, this year marks Sonny’s first official birthday and his family couldn’t be more excited.

His mother Sarah Ryan has been planning a dinosaur themed party in his honour for weeks.

“Everyone at daycare is all excited, because Sonny is finally one. We’re having a big party for him,” she said.

“It is fun, we’re looking forward to the years ahead celebrating it with him.”

At this stage in his young life, Sonny’s intermittent birthday has not presented any problems beyond teasing from his older sister, though Sarah predicts possible snags when he gets a bit older.

Sarah and Sonny Ryan.
Sarah and Sonny Ryan.

“He’ll be underage when he gets married won’t he!” she said.

Leap year babies are ­typically far and few between however for the Ryans its nothing new.

Sonny shares his birthday with Sarah’s late Nana, making February 29th all the more special.

“It’s beautiful that they get to share the day,” she said. “It’s a bit special for us.”

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bartlett’s Tavern armed robbery accused sentenced

        premium_icon Bartlett’s Tavern armed robbery accused sentenced

        News A RECIDIVIST offender has been jailed for five years for an armed robbery of a Rockhampton tavern.

        Kind gesture for robbed war widow

        premium_icon Kind gesture for robbed war widow

        Community The National Servicemen’s Association stepped in to deliver a heartwarming gesture...

        Academy award winning film hits the screens in Rockhampton

        premium_icon Academy award winning film hits the screens in Rockhampton

        Movies You can catch Parasite in Rockhampton this weekend.

        Devastating reason behind artist’s latest piece of work

        premium_icon Devastating reason behind artist’s latest piece of work

        Business A confronting experience has inspired one CQ artist to create a piece of work in...