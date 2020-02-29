Rockhampton family celebrates two leap year babies in one

TODAY is Sonny Ryan’s first birthday - despite the fact he’s been around for four years now.

Born on February 29, this year marks Sonny’s first official birthday and his family couldn’t be more excited.

His mother Sarah Ryan has been planning a dinosaur themed party in his honour for weeks.

“Everyone at daycare is all excited, because Sonny is finally one. We’re having a big party for him,” she said.

“It is fun, we’re looking forward to the years ahead celebrating it with him.”

At this stage in his young life, Sonny’s intermittent birthday has not presented any problems beyond teasing from his older sister, though Sarah predicts possible snags when he gets a bit older.

Sarah and Sonny Ryan.

“He’ll be underage when he gets married won’t he!” she said.

Leap year babies are ­typically far and few between however for the Ryans its nothing new.

Sonny shares his birthday with Sarah’s late Nana, making February 29th all the more special.

“It’s beautiful that they get to share the day,” she said. “It’s a bit special for us.”