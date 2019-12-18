Rocky family to spend Christmas in Ronald McDonald house

ROCKHAMPTON family the Ryans may be spending their Christmas at the Ronald McDonald House but it's not as gloomy as it seems.

Tina Ryan is currently 35 weeks pregnant and has been staying at the charity's South Brisbane House for more than a week while her pregnancy is monitored until she delivers. They will also spend some time there after the birth until the baby girl is stable.

The mother-of-two has had a history of complicated pregnancies. During her second, she discovered that a blood transfusion required during her first pregnancy had unexpectedly created permanent antibodies in her system, which can attack a baby's red blood cells. As a result, Mrs Ryan's second son was flown from Rockhampton to Brisbane on Christmas Day, the day after he was born, to receive a blood transfusion and extensive light therapy.

"It has been such a weight off our shoulders to not have to worry about where we will be staying in Brisbane... But more than just lifting the financial cost by providing us with a place to sleep, there's so much for our kids to enjoy at the house, which helps take the emotional strain off our shoulders," she said.

"There is a fantastic playground for the kids to run around in, and they're also enrolled in the supervised playgroups where they love learning arts and crafts and playing with the other kids."

The Ryans were one of many House families who gained some cheer thanks to a gourmet buffet experience and a sack full of toys that were delivered by The Star Entertainment Group, through its Treasury Brisbane and The Star Gold Coast properties

"With two young boys, it is sad that we won't be at home for Christmas with all our friends and family, but we were really heartened to be able to enjoy the amazing buffet," Mrs Ryan said.

"It meant so much to us to see that our kids still got to experience some semblance of Christmas."