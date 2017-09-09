29°
Rockhampton fast-food joint goes international

Pizza Capers Vincent Chen with the new Teriyaki Pizza.
Pizza Capers Vincent Chen with the new Teriyaki Pizza.
by Derek Zomer

IF YOU'VE recently gone to the Pizza Capers' Rockhampton branch, you might have noticed a curious sight in the sudden presence of internationally-themed pizza.

This is the result of a new campaign led by Pizza Capers under the moniker of "Tracker Tracker on Tour" which has been launched starting this week.

The campaign will send the brand's titular mascot, Tracker Tracker, to a variety of countries to experience their cuisine which will then be spun into a pizza dish by the store.

South Rockhampton franchise partner Vincent Chan says that the campaign enables the brand to introduce global cuisine and ingredients to its menu, making it a hub for international flavours.

 

Pizza Capers Vincent Chen with the new Teriyaki Pizza.
Pizza Capers Vincent Chen with the new Teriyaki Pizza.

"Experimenting with different flavour combinations is part of the fun when it comes to pizza, and now we're using it as a blank canvas," Mr Chan said.

"Whether they're craving Japanese, flavours of America, or any other international cuisine, we want to be the place people go to."

The campaign will kick off with the implementation of Japanese and USA dishes, with the South Rockhampton branch introducing the karaage chicken pizza, teriyaki chicken pizza and sticky honey soy wings as part of their Japanese range.

Other items from currently available from the campaign include the USA range west coast Reuben pizza and Nashville hot jumbo wings.

The campaign will continue to introduce more international flavours over the coming months.

