Rockhampton firm celebrates massive safety win

HANDS were thrown in the air and victorious shouts could be heard a mile away when Komatsu claimed the prestigious Synaco Safety Award at the Community Achievement Awards.

Komatsu is a global manufacturer and distributor of earthmoving and mining equipment.

Rockhampton safety manager for Komatsu, Greg May, said the whole team was excited to hear about the big win, saying there was some pretty good competition for the Synaco Safety Award.

Mr May said they never expected to win but were ­confident electronics ­technicians Daniel Visser and Robert McKenzie put­ ­together a great project that would be recognised as a good safety initiative.

“We did the old hands in the air and threw out a couple of big yeses – we were pretty excited to come out on top,” he said.

“It was pleasing to be able to stand there in front of your peers and show that as a ­business, Komatsu, is at the forefront of leading safety.

“Congratulations to ­Daniel and Robert, keep up the good work.”

When previously speaking to The Morning Bulletin, Mr May said Mr Visser and Mr McKenzie’s proactiveness in preventing a workplace injury was behind the initial ­nomination.­

Mr Visser and Mr ­McKenzie identified through a risk assessment process, a hazard that presented a ­potential risk of contracting live 400-volt electrical ­components while testing Variable Frequency Drive ­circuit boards.

This led to the technicians designing and developing a purpose-built test cabinet that included electrical ­interlocks, fail-safe ­mechanisms and customised software to prevent access to the live electrical components until all residual power was dissipated.

With a “Drive to Zero Harm” in the workforce, Mr May said the win highlighted that safety was at the ­forefront of everything the business did.

“We have shown we can come up with great safety ­initiatives and have put the challenge out there to the wider site to come up with something uniquely as good,” he said.

“Most of our customers are in the mining industry and they treat safety as one of the key areas they view when deciding who to send their equipment to.

“Us showing we have this proactive approach to safety will hold us in good stead.”

Winners received a $2,500 Award prize from ­Commonwealth Bank and a trophy.