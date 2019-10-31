Rockhampton gets ready to rev up for Rockynats

ROCKYNATS READY: Brett Hogg is gearing up for next year’s motor event

ROCKYNATS READY: Brett Hogg is gearing up for next year’s motor event

LOVING cars runs in the family for Rockhampton man Brett Hogg, which is why he is so excited for the Rockynats event next year.

The FIFO worker said his cars will be part of the event whether he’s in town or not.

“My sons will have them if I’m at work,” Mr Hogg said.

One of his prized possessions is a blue 1973 Chevrolet Camarillo – he plans to enter the car into the cruise event and possibly the Show and Shine competition.

“I’m hoping Rockynats is bigger than anything,” he said.

He tries to visit the Red Hill Classic Car Meet once a month and wants to see cars from across the region parked alongside those travelling to the Beef Capital.

Early bird tickets went on sale this morning and almost 600 sold within the first two hours.

Rockhampton Region Mayor Margaret Strelow urged people purchase before it’s too late.

“Get in early and get the most bang for your buck,” she said.

Burnouts, drifting, car shows, cruising and street drags will take over Quay St and the riverside from June 26 to 28.

Tickets are available at www.rockynats.com.au