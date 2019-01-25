Rockhampton girl off to school in big sister's footsteps

SISTERS IN ARMS: Erika and Emily Williams try their new Mt Archer School uniforms on for size, eagerly waiting for school to start next week.

ERIKA Williams isn't the least bit nervous about starting Prep at 'big school' because her older sister Emily has already paved the way.

"Erika's really excited because she's got the same Prep teacher her sister did,” Mrs Goodwin, their grandmother said.

The sisters, who live at both Rockonia Rd and Emu Park, were at Mt Archer State School in North Rockhampton this week to try on their new uniforms and pick up stationery supplies.

"We've got some really exciting new projects planned for 2019 as well as seven new teachers,” principal Kurt Goodwin said.

"For the first time we offer Japanese from Prep through to Year 6 and we'll be taking part in No Way Bullying Day to raise awareness and support.”

Mr Goodwin said Mt Archer State School was working closely with Rockhampton Regional Council to involve their 650-plus students in a wide range of community events.

They include Anzac Day ceremonies, Clean Up Australia day and National Tree Planting day.

And for Emily, who came to Rockhampton from Cambodia when she was only 18 months old, what is the best thing about school?

"Art... painting and drawing,” she said.

"And being with my friends.”

2019 school term dates

Term 1 Tuesday 29 January - Friday 5 April 10 weeks

Term 2 Tuesday 23 April - Friday 28 June 10 weeks

Term 3 Monday 15 July - Friday 20 September 10 weeks

Term 4 Tuesday 8 October - Friday 13 December 10 weeks