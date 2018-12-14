Rockhampton girl to shine in Green Day musical

CENTRE STAGE: Rockhampton's Lorinda Merrypor has been cast in the Brisbane season of Green Day's American Idiot musical, which runs at QPAC from February 23.

CENTRE STAGE: Rockhampton's Lorinda Merrypor has been cast in the Brisbane season of Green Day's American Idiot musical, which runs at QPAC from February 23. Tania Melick/Cave&Reki

LORINDA Merrypor was in the middle of getting ready for her graduation ceremony when she was told she'd landed her first professional musical theatre gig.

Having just jumped out of the shower, the phone call about her place in the ensemble cast of Green Day's American Idiot came as a shock.

"It's incredible," Lorinda said. "It's going to be challenging, but I'm going to learn so much."

The musical tells the story of three boyhood friends, searching for meaning in a post 9/11 world and will run in Brisbane for two weeks from February 23.

Lorinda grew up in Rockhampton, dancing from the age of six at Capricorn School of Dance and Michael Robertson's studio, and singing from the age of nine with Bel Canto.

She settled on her dream of becoming a performer after seeing High School Musical and realising it was possible to make a career as a triple threat.

When Lorinda graduated from Emmaus College in 2013, she auditioned and was accepted to study a Bachelor of Musical Theatre at the Queensland Conservatorium.

The three-year couse included regular acting, jazz, ballet, tap, singing and speech classes, as well as rehearsals for student shows.

This culminated in showcases, which toured Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne to an audience of agents.

Lorinda was signed by Focus Talent Management last year and, as she prepared to graduate, began a series of auditions.

Still, Lorinda was expecting to wait for up to a year before landing a professional role.

"We were not prepared for this," she said.

"We were told to be prepared to wait a while for a job.

"But I had quite a few auditions, which was crazy."

Lorinda was one of over 600 who auditioned nationally, with the process taking months.

While, becoming comfortable with herself and her talents has been a learning process, Lorinda said the rush of performing on stage was worth it.

"I used to get very nervous when I was younger, but now I've settled into it," she said.

"You get out there and just have fun and it's incredible that gets to be my job.

"I'm so happy I made myself go and work on my passion and study that and now I get to make a living out of it.

"It's just amazing."

Rehearsals for American Idiot kick off on January 30.