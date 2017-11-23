Rockhampton goes bucking wild for Rodeo Finals

STRAP on your belt buckles and pull on your cowboy boots, it's that time of the year again - it's the Rodeo Finals.

The Young Guns Finals will be held at the Great Western Hotel on Friday night, and the Top Guns Finals will be held on the following.

Jackson Gray and Josh Cavanagh are just some of the young local boys saddling up to take home the win for the Young Guns and Top Guns divisions.

Jackson Gray. Steph Allen

Gray, 16, currently placing 3rd in the Young Guns, says that it will be a "pretty close race” and not one that he's taking lightly.

"I guess there's a little bit more pressure on you but you've sort of just got to treat it like any other rodeo and just go at it,” he said at the Great Western Hotel's rodeo arena.

"Everyone's been riding really well. It's just really hard to keep up with everyone, just gotta try my best I guess.”

The Alpha local and St Brendan's College student is vying for his very first winning buckle in the Young Guns and Top Guns rides, after getting a taste of winning victory in last year's Guns rounds, where he said he was "lucky enough to win both events on the same weekend.”

Gray is currently placing third in the Junior Bull ride for Young Guns after Macaulie Leather and Brady Fielder.

It's not just a case of turning up on the nights, drawing for his bull and hoping for the best, however.

A lot of mental and physical training and gym work every morning and afternoon goes into keeping the aspiring cowboy in top form.

Just a few weeks ago, Gray took home first place in the Junior Bull Ride at the CRCA Rodeo Finals in front of a large, cheering crowd.

Rockhampton local and fellow St Brendan's College alumni, Josh Cavanagh, is also excited to see what sort of crowd the weekend's Finals will bring.

Josh Cavanagh. Steph Allen

"It does pick you up when there's a big crowd here and it helps you to feel more in tune with the bull...sort of get into a bit more and make a few good rides,” Cavanagh said.

Currently 2nd in the Young Gun's Rookie Bulls, 2nd in the Top Gun's Rookie Bulls, and 3rd in the Top Gun's Open Bull ride, the 18-year-old has been training Wednesday and Thursday nights on practise bulls at the Hotel.

Last year he competed in St Brendan's inter-school rodeo where he took home a buckle.

"I'm looking at getting my PVR membership sometime at the end of this year and hopefully tour that circuit for the rest of the year,” Cavanagh said.

"I've ended up second a few times...hopefully this year I become a bit better.

"Sometimes there's nothing you can really do to beat them other fellas because there's some pretty handy young fellas going to be in it like Brady Fielder...all you can do is ride your bull and hopefully the judges go your way.”