Rockhampton Golf Club opens comp on Labour Day long weekend

OPEN PLAN: Michael Polkinghorne of BOQ Nth Qld, Helen Wastell ladies captain, Isobel McDonald, Matthew Sleaford of BOQ Nth Rockhampton, Deb Carige, Peter Mehlhose club president, Julie Blair and Margaret Moran at Rockhampton Golf Club. Jann Houley

GOLF: The Rockhampton golf club, which celebrates its 100th anniversary next year, will host its men's and women's opens over the Labour Day long weekend.

Club president Peter Mehlhose said the competition drew players from Brisbane and all over Central Queensland.

"It's a well established, tree-lined course with great views over the lagoon,” he said.

"One of the best courses in Queensland, especially outside Brisbane, it's a stern test of a golfer's abilities.”

The event will begin Thursday with the 18-hole ladies' 4-ball opens, which is sponsored by Bank of Queensland's North Rockhampton branch.

On Saturday and Sunday, the men's rounds will head out at 8am and 11am, with a total of 36 holes.

Monday's public holiday will see the mixed opens.

Men's and mixed events are sponsored by the Investment Collective.

The club expects around 300 players over the four days.

There will be good viewing opportunities for visitors to see some of the best players in the region in action, with a barbecue on offer.

Rockhampton Golf Club was home to professional golfer Jason Day who went on to be number one in the world.

"We have a lot of very good players under 30 emerging in Rockhampton and around the region,” Mehlhose said.

"And Greg Black, who's won the opens seven times is still a member so it should be fierce competition this year,” Mehlhose said.