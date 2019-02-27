Rockhampton Grammar School ready to rumble this weekend

PUMPED: Todd Tansey and Harry Green from RGS are ready to take on regional Queensland's best First XV rugby teams.

PUMPED: Todd Tansey and Harry Green from RGS are ready to take on regional Queensland's best First XV rugby teams. JACK EVANS

RUGBY UNION: Rockhampton Grammar School's rugby union team are gearing up to take on Queensland's best this weekend in the First XVs Regional Rugby Championship.

The carnival will see CQ schools battling it out with other school rep teams from around the state with the entire fixture including teams from Saint Brendan's in Yeppoon and Marist College in Emerald, RGS, Ignatius Park college from Townsville, Downlands College from Toowoomba and Matthew Flinders Anglican College from the Sunshine Coast.

Todd Tansey, an RCG boarder from Biloela was amped to be able to represent his school for a second year running as the teams fly-half.

"I played first last year so everything is my second time through and I have a bit of experience,” Tansey said.

Todd Tansey is confident the RGS team can stick in to the best on the weekend. JACK EVANS

"A lot of (the team) have played the comp before, but there are ten or so new fellas that have come into the team this year and I think they will go pretty good.

"We're pretty confident going into the weekend, we had a game against St Brendan's the other day and we did really well, so hopefully after a couple more training runs before the weekend and we'll be sorted.”

Despite his confidence, Tansey said the RCG boys will have to go "full mongrel” to get a win over Downlands College, the team he believed was the most fierce competitor.

RGS rugby team sweat it out in the gym in preparation for this weekend's clash. JACK EVANS

"Downlands are always a struggle, they're always on top of their game but hopefully we can give them a good crack,” he said.

"We are all tough blokes with a lot of boarders from the bush that just want to hammer.”

Harry Green, one the team's second rowers from Rockhampton was there to back in the confident chat of Tansey.

"We're keen for some harder games, its been a while but it should be a hard weekend of footy,” Green said.

Coach and Director of Co-Curricluar at RGS, Todd Wells said the calibre of rugby at the championships would give the boys great exposure to the top end of the sport.