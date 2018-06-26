Rockhampton grocery shop closes its doors

CLOSED DOWN: A north Rockhampton Foodworks store has been cleared out and shut down over the weekend without explanation. Pictured is a ute with the shelves of the store.

A NORTH Rockhampton Foodworks store has been cleared out and shut down over the weekend without explanation.

The store which is nestled in the Glenmore Shopping Village was being cleaned out of the few shelves which were left, yesterday afternoon.

It is reported that the stock from the current store has been distributed among the remaining Foodworks stores in Rockhampton which includes a site in Richarson Rd.

A journalist from The Morning Bulletin attempted to ring the store number but did not receive an answer.

The journalist then visited the store where they found the owner of the shop clearing out the remaining items.

The owner did not wish to comment or give any insight as to why the store had closed.

It is believed the opening of the new Caltex truck stop on Yaamba Rd may have played a part in affecting the store's sales.

There is also strong seven days a week competition from the nearby IGA supermarket on Farm St.