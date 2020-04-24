Rockhampton Hockey eyes season return

HIATUS: The Rockhampton Hockey competition is still on hold in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Picture: Jann Houley

HOCKEY: President Barb Knowles is “very confident” fixtures will be played this season.

Rockhampton Hockey board members met on Wednesday night to discuss the ongoing impact of COVID-19 on the 2020 season.

Just one round of games was played in March before the competition was suspended until April 14 in response to the global pandemic.

In early April, the RHA extended the suspension to May 1 and indicated training would resume on April 28.

Knowles said those dates were not feasible now as restrictions around COVID-19 remained in place.

“We are waiting for the full advice from Hockey Queensland, the Queensland Government, Queensland Health and the Rockhampton Regional Council.,” she said.

"We will also look at more social events as well, any avenue to get people playing hockey."

“We’re hopeful for something around the end of May/early June but are unable to set anything definite at this stage.

“We want the season to resume and we’re ready to implement any criteria necessary to make that happen but we need the go-ahead from the relevant authorities for that to happen.”

Knowles said while players were keen to get back on the field, they understood the situation was beyond the RHA’s control.

“The longer this goes on, the less likely it is we will have a standard season but like every other sporting organisation we’ll just have to work with what we’ve got,” she said.

“We are hoping that not too many of our members have been impacted financially and we will be doing everything we possibly can to get them back.

“We will also look at more social events as well, any avenue to get people playing hockey.

“I’m very confident we will get the green light and be able to get our season under way.”

Knowles said while there was no on-field action, there was still plenty of activity at Kalka Shades.

The two disability access ramps had been completed, remedial work was being done on the new turf and the new entrance was ready to be landscaped.