Rockhampton Hospital carpark set to open at last

IT'S BEEN used as a political football and fought over in the lead up to elections, but the day has finally come for the Rockhampton Hospital Carpark to open to the public.

It may seem like it was a long time coming, but the $25 million, 597 space carpark only took 18 months to build once construction began in December 2017.

Wendy Hoey, executive director of Rockhampton Hospital said the project was one of the smoothest she had been a part of and she was expecting to see the carpark full of cars come Monday morning.

"It is being delivered on time," she said.

Patients and visitors will need to pay an hourly rate of $2 with a full day costing a maximum of $10 and staff are able to park for just $4 a day.

Concessions are also available for patients who require regular access to the hospital just as renal or cancer patients.

The opening of the carpark is a major milestone for the region after decades of debate over whether to build it or not but Ms Hoey says the final product is worth the wait.

"Am I happy with the final product? I am absolutely stoked," she said.

Rockhampton Hospital carpark: Rockhampton Hospital carpark opens Monday.

"I think in the early years we underestimated the importance of appropriate parking and access for disabled patients.

"So for us to have this facility on the hospital grounds opens up access to all our services and we are just so happy to have it here."

According to Paul Bell, Central Queensland Hospital and Health Board Chair, in a 14 month period, the free shuttle bus transported more than 86,000 people to and from the hospital.

With more than three times the parking spaces available with the news facility, Ms Hoey said she is not worried about there not being enough spaces.

"We believe we have enough room for everybody now and everybody will have safe and protected cover for their cars and access to the hospital," she said.

"I think it is also safer for our staff who sometimes had to park far away. There is a real buzz around the hospital from the patients, visitors and staff."

There has been speculation some residents may use the hospital car park as a cheaper alternative to expensive medium and long-term airport parking.

Hospital staff, which number about 1500, say they are happy to see the carpark has been completed, with most workers forced to park at locations away from the hospital.

Hospital worker Michelle Isaac said staff were extremely grateful to have access to undercover parking so close to the hospital, but she did raise concerns over the number of available spaces.

Keen to use the new facility, Ms Isaac said she has already topped up her staff access card.

"I will absolutely be using the carpark," she said.

"It's most definitely a good thing for staff, I just hope there will be enough room.

"There is quite a few staff that work here in all the different departments and there is also the general public who will be using it, so I hope there is enough room."

ROCKHAMPTON HOSPITAL PARKING FEES:

Less than 20 minutes - Free

20 minutes to one hour - $2

One hour to three hours - $4 (Concession - $2)

Three hours to four hours - $6 (Concession - $3

Four hours to six hours - $8 (Concession - $4)

Six for 24 hours - $10 (Concession - $5)

For more information about the Rockhampton Hospital Car Park visit https://www.health.qld.gov.au/cq/hospitals/rockhampton/parking-at-rockhampton-hospital