Rockhampton Hospital parking fees remain a mystery

PARKING fees at the Rockhampton Hospital multi-storey carpark are being finalised as speculation circles of the expected price more than two years after the announcement.

Chief finance officer at Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service Muku Ganesh remained tight-lipped on the parking fee and when the public would be notified.

The concept plan for the new multi-level Rockhampton Hospital car park. CQ Health

"Rockhampton Hospital carpark charges are currently being finalised. The fees will be set to be fair and reasonable for our patients and their visitors,” he said.

Despite allegedly finalising the fees, staff at the hospital reportedly had no knowledge of what they should expect to fork out.

Mr Ganesh said the fees would be "finalised before the multi-storey carpark opens in December”, further clouding when the price would be disclosed.

EXPLAINED: Where to park while Rockhampton Hospital car park under construction

READ: No go zone: Anger boils over as Rocky Hospital parkers fined

Car park options in place at the Rockhampton Hospital. CQ Health

Former Member for Rockhampton Bill Byrne addressed the issue in 2016, saying he had "seen some of the numbers and some of the discussion”.

"I know the board has done a lot of work to look at what a reasonable price would be for that activity,” MrByrne said to The Morning Bulletin in 2016.

"Compared to similar facilities in metropolitan areas, it would be a very modest set of fees.”

To compare, some Metro North Hospitals in Brisbane charge from $5.40 to $38 for more than seven hours.

Royal Brisbane Hospital charges from $5 up to $32. Staff pay $12 per 24 hours.